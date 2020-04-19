A total of 13 Washington Lady Jays basketball players excelled in the classroom this winter, earning all-academic honors.
Sophomore Ingrid Figas was selected as Washington’s sportsmanship honoree in the Gateway Athletic Conference Central’s postseason awards.
Other sportsmanship honorees were Wentzville Liberty’s Grace Watson, Timberland’s Madison Baird, Ft. Zumwalt East’s Maiya Woelbling, Ft. Zumwalt North’s Jordyn Grimes and Ft. Zumwalt South’s Alanna Crumley.
Washington’s all-academic honor recipients were:
• Olivia Reed,
• Grace Landwehr,
• Cierstyn Jacquin,
• Figas,
• Emma Briggs,
• Abi Waters,
• Gabby Lindemann,
• Paige Robinson,
• Julia Craven,
• Joie Heien,
• Payton Voss,
• Avery Street and
• Sara Heggemann.