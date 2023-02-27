Washington’s Lady Jays are playing their best basketball at the end of the season.
Washington (17-9) ends the regular season on a five-game winning streak after defeating Ursuline Academy (16-10) Wednesday at Blue Jay Gym, 50-44.
The Lady Jays carried the lead at each interval, 11-5 after one quarter, 22-14 at the half and 40-30 at the end of the third quarter.
“We knew this was going to be a battle from the get-go,” Washington Head Coach Adam Meyer said. “We saw them play at our tournament — they have an outstanding freshman and some girls that can do well inside.”
The Lady Jays limited Ursuline to single digits in each of the first two periods.
“I don’t think we’ve executed this well on the defensive end all season,” Meyer said. “We handled their phenomenal frosh (Evelyn Shane). She had been scoring almost 15 points per game and we held her to nine.”
The Lady Jays came up big on the glass with Gabby Lindemann posting 13 rebounds, Cierra Murrell 11 and Kendall Nix nine.
Nix was the leading scorer with 15 points, establishing a new career high.
“She guarded their best player all night and did a phenomenal job,” Meyer said.
Lindemann put through nine points.
Elizabeth Reed and Murrell each added eight points for Washington.
Olivia Reed scored six and Kelsey Brueggemann netted four.
Washington is hosting the Class 5 District 5 Tournament next week. Washington, seeded No. 4, plays No. 5 Rockwood Summit Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Washington already has a win over Rockwood Summit, 44-40 in the opening round of the St. Francis Borgia Tournament Feb. 1.
In other first-round games, top-seeded Helias plays No. 8 Pacific at 4 p.m.
No. 2 Jefferson City plays seventh-ranked Capital City at 7 p.m.
Union, seeded third, plays No. 6 Windsor at 8:30 p.m. to conclude the first round.
The second round will be Saturday, March 4, with the championship set for Tuesday, March 7.
