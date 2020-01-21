Incrementally adding to their lead from the second quarter on, the Pacific basketball Lady Indians (8-5) won at Mehlville (2-10) Wednesday, 44-34.
Pacific trailed, 6-5, after one quarter, but pulled ahead, 19-13, going into halftime.
The Lady Indians added two points to that lead in both the third and fourth quarters. After the third period, the score stood at 33-25.
Lilly Prichard and Cori O’Neill tied for the team lead with 11 points apiece.
Annie Mueller netted eight points. Shelby Kelemen added five points. Kiley Stahl and Brenna Moore each scored two.
Alaina Greer added one point.
Stahl grabbed nine rebounds.
Mueller and O’Neill each finished with eight rebounds. Kelemen contributed seven rebounds and Prichard two.
Mueller dished out seven assists.
Kelemen and O’Neill both made two assists. Prichard recorded one assist.
Mueller grabbed three steals. Moore, O’Neill and Prichard each stole two. Greer and Kelemen stole one apiece.
O’Neill blocked three shots. Hannah Bruns and Greer each blocked one.
Makayla Moore was the top scorer for the Lady Panthers with 13 points.
Other Mehlville scorers were Jenna O’Shea (11 points), Jaiden Stiles (four), Lilly Tremusini (four) and Lauren Rapp (two).
Pacific next plays at St. Francis Borgia Regional Tuesday, starting at 7 p.m.