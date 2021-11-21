Youth will be served with the 2021-22 St. Francis Borgia Regional boys basketball Knights.
Borgia, which went 14-12 last season and won the Class 5 District 4 title before losing to Lutheran South in the sectional round, returns two starters.
Dave Neier returns for his 35th season in charge of the Knights. A Borgia graduate, he has the most wins in program history.
Neier has gone 747-236 as Borgia’s head coach since the 1987-88 season.
Neier also has been enshrined by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.
Team goals are simple.
“Our goal each year is to get better every time we step onto the floor for a game and every time we step onto the floor for practice,” Neier said.
Neier’s top returning players are junior Grant Schroeder and sophomore Adam Rickman.
Schroeder played in 25 games last season, averaging 11.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.4 assists per game.
His top scoring game was 25 points in a win over Fatima Feb. 25. He also topped 20 points in two wins over Pacific.
Rickman started the season on the junior varsity team but made an impact moving up to finish the season at 9.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game over 21 matches.
Rickman was the MVP of the Union Tournament. His best scoring nights came in the district playoffs in wins over Union and Pacific, when he scored 18 points both nights.
Other returning players are seniors Garren Parks and Alec Riegel and junior Sam Dunard.
Parks played in 13 games last season, and Riegel got into nine contests. Dunard played in 18 games.
The Knights lost six players, including three starters, to graduation. Much of what Borgia has to replace is grit and hustle. That has opened things up for more hardworking players.
Parks, who is enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps, is one of the players expected to make an impact.
Two sophomore guards, Nathan Kell and Drew Fischer, have made strides toward earning starting positions.
Nathan Kell is the younger brother of one of the graduated starters, Ryan Kell. Drew Fischer is the son of Assistant Coach Adam Fischer, who was a standout in his high school days at Borgia.
Borgia played Tuesday at the Francis Howell jamboree, facing the host team, Ritenour and Wentzville Liberty.
“I think a lot of good things happened,” Neier said. “I think everybody contributed. We played pretty well in most of the games. Defensively, we were able to shut down some people. We played good competition. We didn’t shoot as well as we have been doing at practice, but that will come. It’s a group that has to play as a team. We’re not extremely talented, big or fast, but we have a good group of kids who will work hard together. That’s what it’s going to take for this group to be a good team.”
The Knights open the season Friday, Nov. 19, in the BSN Shootout in Rolla. Borgia will face the Rolla Bulldogs at 7:15 p.m.
Borgia’s home opener will be against Pacific Wednesday, Nov. 24, in the 69th annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament. Borgia is seeded third, and the Indians are the sixth seed.
Borgia will play in the second round Friday, Nov. 26, and the final round Saturday, Nov. 27.
The Knights once again are in the brutal Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division this season. Borgia will face state powers Tolton Catholic, Cardinal Ritter and St. Mary’s twice this season. Cardinal Ritter is the defending Class 5 state champion. Tolton Catholic reached the Class 4 quarterfinals, and St. Mary’s was in Cardinal Ritter’s district.
St. Dominic, the biggest school in the AAA, is playing in the Small Division again this season.
Adam Fischer said Borgia’s season will depend upon it’s work rate and improvement level.
“Hopefully our returning players and the players from our JV team learned that every day is a learning experience and a chance to get better,” Adam Fischer said. “If we can accept this challenge, this group of players can be special. If we do not accept the process, we will have a mediocre year ahead of us.”