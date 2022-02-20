Maybe the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys basketball Knights need to be a bit more spontaneous.
Playing two games this week that weren’t on the initial schedule, Borgia (15-8) defeated Gateway Legacy Christian Monday at home, 70-44, and won at Capital City Tuesday, 62-41.
“Everybody played their role, and played very well,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “In both games, we had great first quarters and played good defense. We were able to get ahead and put defensive pressure on them.”
Borgia Athletic Director Chris Arand said the Gateway Legacy Christian game replaced a contest with St. Pius X (Festus) while Capital City was added to the schedule.
Borgia’s slate continues Friday with an Archdiocesan Athletic Association game at Cardinal Ritter.
The Knights are back home Monday to host Tolton Catholic in a league game postponed from Feb. 4.
The Knights host Vianney Tuesday in the final game of the regular season.
“Our next three games are pretty tough,” Neier said. “We will have to go out and play well to have a chance.”
Borgia, seeded fourth, will play No. 5 Washington in the first full round of the MSHSAA Class 5 District 2 Tournament at Webster Groves High School. That game tips off at 5:30 p.m.
Both Arand and Washington Athletic Director Bill Deckelman said there’s no chance that game will be moved to Washington.
Capital City
Hitting the road Tuesday, Borgia won in Jefferson City over Capital City, 62-41.
The Knights held a 19-7 lead through one quarter and were up at the half, 34-12.
Borgia carried a 50-29 advantage into the final quarter.
Adam Rickman paced the Knights with a double-double, 26 points and 14 rebounds. He also had four assists, two blocked shots and two steals.
“Adam Rickman had quite a game, but he got into early foul trouble,” Neier said.
Sam Dunard knocked down 19 points with three rebounds and two assists. Dunard hit five of Borgia’s nine three-point baskets.
Drew Fischer logged seven points, eight assists, five rebounds and two steals.
Nathan Kell netted six points with three assists, three steals and a rebound.
Heath Landwehr and Jack Nobe each scored two points.
Landwehr also had four rebounds, two assists, a blocked shot and a steal.
Tate Marquart pulled down a rebound.
Gateway Legacy
In Monday’s 70-44 win over Gateway Legacy Christian, Borgia jumped out to a 24-7 advantage through one quarter. The Knights were up at the break, 42-21. It was 58-34 after three quarters.
Rickman led Borgia with a double-double. He scored 22 points with 10 rebounds. Rickman also blocked two shots, had two assists and two steals.
Grant Schroeder recorded 20 points with seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot.
“Adam and Grant really had a big scoring night,” Neier said. “Other guys chipped in and hit some big buckets for us. We had a great shooting night from the field.”
Fischer reached double digits in scoring for the second time this season, netting 10 points to go with seven assists, three rebounds and three steals. Fischer’s best scoring game was 15 against Sullivan Dec. 20.
Landwehr recorded seven points to go with a rebound and a steal.
Kell had five points, two assists and two steals.
Nobe netted three points.
Dunard scored two points with four rebounds, two steals and a rebound.
Beau Brinker scored one point and grabbed two rebounds with a steal.
Tate Marquart contributed an assist and a steal.
Alec Riegel posted an assist.
Borgia knocked down nine three-point shots and went 3-3 from the free-throw line. The Knights shot 59.5 percent from the field.
Editor’s note — Information from this game was received after the deadline for Tuesday’s paper.