Returning all five starters from last year’s 16-12 team, St. Francis Borgia has the ingredients for success this winter.
Missouri Sports Hall of Fame member Dave Neier returns for his 36th season at the helm of the Knights. In the past 35 years, Neier has recorded a 763-248 record.
The Knights already have been given one vote of confidence, being named the top seed for the 70th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Tournament.
Leading the way is 6-2 senior guard Grant Schroeder. He was the Missourian All-Area player of the year in 2021-22, averaging 19.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game. He also made the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Division I first team and was named to the all-district team.
Also on the All-Area first team was 6-6 junior forward Adam Rickman, who averaged 15.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.4 steals and 2.5 blocked shots per game. He made the AAA Division I second team and the all-district squad.
Senior guard Sam Dunard, 6-0, was an All-Area and AAA Division I honorable mention selection. Dunard started the season as the first player off the bench, but moved into the starting lineup and averaged 8.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.
Rounding out the list of returning starters are 6-1 junior guard Nathan Kell and 5-11 junior guard Drew Fischer.
Both played roles on last year’s team. Kell was one of the top perimeter defenders while Fischer handled the ball.
Three reserves are back as well. Heath Landwehr, a 6-3 junior forward, usually rotated with Rickman.
Tate Marquart, a 5-10 junior guard, knocked down 41 percent of his three-point attempts.
Beau Brinker, a 6-3 senior, adds depth in the paint.
While Borgia only graduated two players from last year’s team, it’s adding five from the JV squad. The newcomers are juniors Brody Denbow, Caden Carroll, Jack Dunard, Kaden Patke and Justin Mort. Sophomore Hunter Reinberg has been added to the team.
Borgia played in the Francis Howell Jamboree Wednesday, Nov. 16. In three six-minute periods, the host team defeated Borgia, 41-22, and Borgia lost to Wentzville Liberty, 39-36. The Knights outscored Liberty in two of the three periods, but were bettered, 22-11, in the middle period.
“The biggest thing with a jamboree is that you want to find out the things you need to improve,” Neier said. “Being shorthanded, the numbers just aren’t there. Our kids got tired out tonight. It’s a different feeling. Emotionally, it drains you a little bit going up against other teams. We work hard in practice, but we weren’t ready to go and play the number of minutes we have to play. We’ve got a lot of work to do, we’re going to keep at it and hopefully get ready for next week.”
Borgia played shorthanded. Fischer, Rickman, Mort and Reinberg missed due to still being with Borgia’s soccer team, which is playing in the MSHSAA Championships. Kell is out with an injury.
Neier is being assisted by Mike Scheer, Matt McCarthy, Patrick Kimminau and Danny Haddox.