If there has been one school to hold a hex over the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys basketball Knights in recent years, it’s been Duchesne.
Borgia (4-2) broke the spell Tuesday night, beating the Pioneers (0-1) in St. Charles, 61-40.
“It’s hard to believe it’s been that long,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “They’re always a well-coached team and they play well on their court. That makes their gym a tough place to play.”
Duchesne has been especially dominant at home. Borgia’s win Tuesday marked the first time since Feb. 16, 2011, that Borgia had won on Duchesne’s home floor. Duchesne’s home winning streak over the Knights was snapped at seven games.
Overall, Borgia has gone 4-11 against Duchesne in all venues since the last win at Duchesne. Historically, the Pioneers have found ways to beat the Knights. Borgia’s 1993-94 Class 3A state championship team lost once — at Duchesne.
In Tuesday’s game, Borgia opened fast and led 14-3 after one quarter.
“We really got off to a fast start,” Neier said. “We defended very tenaciously and caused turnovers which resulted in easy baskets. We put pressure on them from the beginning of the game. The kids just played hard and that was a big part of the game.”
Duchesne recovered in the second quarter, but Borgia led 28-16 at the half. The Knights were up after three quarters, 42-32, before dominating the fourth quarter.
“The guys had a good game,” Neier said. “We played well as a team.”
Senior Max Meyers led Borgia in scoring with 19 points. He knocked down all three of Borgia’s three-point baskets and went 4-4 from the free-throw line. Meyers also had four assists, four steals and a rebound.
“Max shot the ball well and played really tough defense,” Neier said.
As a team, Borgia took advantage of free-throw chances to end at 12-16 from the stripe.
Grant Schroeder was next in scoring with 16 points and he also had seven rebounds, one assist, one blocked shot and one steal. Schroeder also went 4-4 from the free-throw line.
“Grant was very crisp taking the ball to the basket,” Neier said.
Andrew Dyson netted seven points with five assists, four rebounds and a steal.
“Dyson had a ton of assists and did other things well,” Neier said.
Garren Parks ended with six points, an assist and a rebound.
“Parks did a great job off the bench,” Neier said. “He scored his three baskets just when they had started to make a run.”
Andrew Patton scored five points with three rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot.
Ryan Kell and Adam Rickman both scored four points. Kell also had two assists and two rebounds. It was the first game of the season for both Rickman and Patton.
“Ryan Kell sets the tone for us defensively,” Neier said. “It was good to have Rickman and Patton. They’re guys who can help us by going in and giving us some minutes.”
Sam Heggemann pulled down five rebounds with an assist and a steal.
“Sam Heggemann suffered a slight injury and we sat him out in the second half,” Neier said. “We’re hoping to have him back for Friday’s game at Tolton Catholic.”