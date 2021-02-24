It was just the tonic the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys basketball Knights needed.
Playing at home Monday, the Knights (12-9) eased to a 77-29 win over the Warrenton Warriors (1-16).
“When the ball’s going through the hoop, it makes things a lot easier,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “This was one of those nights where we were able to get hot, get a lead on them, and put a little pressure on them. I think we played tenaciously on defense and were able to get some steals early which led to easy buckets. I think our kids played hard, played well, and played together. That’s the big thing we’re trying to do.”
It was Borgia’s final home game during the regular season.
The Knights play Tuesday at Vianney and Thursday at Fatima to close out the regular season.
Borgia is seeded first for the Class 5 District 4 Tournament, so it will play in the Ray DeGreeff Memorial Gymnasium again this season. Borgia hosts Union next Tuesday in the tournament semifinals.
“The biggest thing is that we have to keep working hard and getting better,” Neier said. “We’ve got a really tough game Tuesday and another one Thursday. Our district is pretty even. Any of the four teams can win it. We have to do what we can to get ready to play.”
The game with Warrenton came at just the right time for Borgia, which lost by a 77-40 margin to Cardinal Ritter Friday night in Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division action. It was Borgia’s second large loss in a row.
In Monday’s game, the Knights took charge early and never looked back.
Borgia raced out to a 10-2 lead on the way to a 19-7 advantage after eight minutes.
The Knights were up at the half, 43-16. Through three quarters, Borgia led, 61-17.
The good news was that Neier was able to play everyone for long periods of time. A total of 10 different players scored for Borgia in the game.
“That was the nice part,” Neier said. “A lot of kids got in who haven’t gotten a lot of playing time. Some of them were able to get some buckets, which is important to them.”
Borgia hit 14 three-point baskets and Max Meyers led the way with eight of those. He ended with 24 points.
Trent Marquart scored nine points in the second half.
Andrew Dyson, Andrew Patton, Grant Schroeder and Sam Dunard each scored seven points.
Alec Riegel knocked down a pair of three-point shots in the fourth quarter for his six points.
Sam Heggemann and Adam Rickman both posted four points.
Garren Parks closed with two points.
For the Warriors, Chase Cook, Troy Anderson and Andrew Cox scored six points apiece to lead the way.
Issiah Jones was next with five points.
Joe Goldsmith netted four points and Kolby Meine chipped in with two points.