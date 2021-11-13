Basketball fans can get early glimpses of some of their favorite basketball teams next week.
Preseason jamborees, essentially dress interscholastic scrimmages, take place as teams prepare for the 2021-22 season.
Only basketball teams are competing in jamborees. There are no preseason events for wrestling or girls swimming.
All jamboree events feature multiple schools and are shortened events. Individual statistics are not kept, and team scores can be reset after each half.
Period lengths are dependent upon how many schools are competing in each jamboree.
Tuesday is a big day for events as three jamborees are scheduled.
The St. Francis Borgia Regional girls basketball team heads to Brentwood for a 4 p.m. jamboree. The Lady Knights will play Brentwood, Ladue and Villa Duchesne.
Borgia’s boys will play in the Francis Howell jamboree starting at 5 p.m. Other schools are Francis Howell, Wentzville Liberty and Ritenour.
The New Haven boys basketball Shamrocks are playing in the Hermann jamboree starting at 5 p.m.
New Haven will play Richland at 5:30 p.m. The Shamrocks immediately face Hermann after that, and finish against Steelville.
The Pacific girls play Tuesday in a jamboree at Linn, which will be a coed jamboree with girls games in the elementary gym and boys games in the high school gym.
Linn will host Chamois and Iberia in the boys jamboree and Pacific and Iberia in the girls event.
Pacific plays in the first scrimmage against Linn at 5 p.m. and against Iberia in the second game at 5:45 p.m.
Union participates in the Holt jamboree starting at 6:15 p.m. The Wildcats will face Winfield at 6:15 p.m. and host Holt at 6:45 p.m.
Union’s girls will host a jamboree Wednesday starting at 5:30 p.m.
Visiting teams are Lutheran St. Charles and Steelville.
The Pacific boys play at the St. Charles jamboree Wednesday, another three-team affair that also includes Ft. Zumwalt North.
The event will similarly consist of three six-minute periods in each scrimmage.
Pacific plays in the first two rounds, taking on St. Charles at 6 p.m. and Zumwalt North at 6:30 p.m.
Washington and St. Clair’s boys and girls basketball teams are not participating in jamborees this year.