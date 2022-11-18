Looking to a trio of returning starters for leadership, Cody Bradfisch’s Pacific boys basketball Indians are looking forward to the 2022-23 season after going 8-19 overall, 3-4 in the Four Rivers Conference, in 2021-22.
Seniors Jack Meyer, Matt Reincke and Quin Blackburn will be counted upon to provide the leadership for this year’s program.
“Our goal is to steadily improve with each practice and try to get better with each day,” Bradfisch said. “We have to do a better job of taking care of the basketball, keep teams out of the paint defensively, and improve our rebounding on both ends of the floor.”
Blackburn, a 6-8 post player, was on the Missourian All-Area first team last season, averaging 13.5 points, 12 rebounds, 1.4 assists and three blocked shots per game.
Blackburn also made the Four Rivers Conference first team as a unanimous pick and was on the all-district team.
Meyer, who was an All-Area honorable mention pick and made the FRC second team, averaged 10.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and one assist per game. The Four Rivers Conference baseball player of the year last spring, Meyer has committed to playing baseball for East Central College.
Reincke averaged 5.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.
Last season, a major problem area was experienced ball handling. While the Indians learned the hard way, they now have multiple experienced players for the point guard position, including Nick Bukowsky and Xavian Cox. Joey Gebel and Connor Lampkin, shooting guards, are experienced players who can help. Lampkin is a sophomore. Bukowsky and Cox are juniors and Gebel is a senior.
Gebel, at 6-3, and Meyer, at 6-4, are tall enough to shoot over opposing guards.
Sophomore Parker Linder, 6-4, is a candidate for a power forward spot. If he’s able to step up, that could take some pressure off Blackburn.
The Indians open the season Saturday at the Vienna Shootout, facing West County at 5 p.m.
Pacific is the sixth seed at the 70th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament and will face two-time defending champion University City Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m.
Pacific finished seventh in that tournament a year ago, defeating Owensville in the seventh-place game. Losses were to Borgia and Gateway City Elite.
Bradfisch feels St. James, Hermann and Union will be the teams to beat in the Four Rivers Conference.
“St. James and Hermann have a lot of returning players coming back with a lot of experience,” Bradfisch said. “Union has some really good athletes with experience returning as they play a fast, up-tempo style.”
Bradfisch hopes the lessons his team learned last season will pay dividends this year.
“I think we learned how hard we need to prepare on a daily basis and how we need to just focus on things that we can control — our energy, effort, and attitude,” he said. “If we do that, we believe we can have a successful season as our guys have really worked hard this offseason to improve their games.”