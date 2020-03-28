Resurgent was the word to describe the 2019-20 Washington basketball Blue Jays.
Washington raced out to a 9-0 record to start the season, ultimately finishing 18-9. This season marked the Jays’ largest win total since a 19-win season in 2012-13.
The Blue Jays improved by 10 wins from their 8-18 record in 2018-19.
It was nearly two months into the season before Washington finally took its first loss on the road at Pacific. Washington ultimately avenged that loss in the Class 4 District 4 Tournament, where the Blue Jays reached the semifinals.
“They really flipped the switch on this year after going 8-18 last year,” Head Coach Grant Young said. “We had some struggles in the middle of the year. I was away for about three weeks with my mom and Coaches (Adam) Meyer and (Bill) Juengel took the reins there. So the kids had a lot that they had to deal with.”
Along the way, Washington won both Borgia’s 67th annual Turkey Tournament and the 58th Union Invitational Tournament. The Blue Jays also finished fourth in their home tournament.
“Normally, a team that wins 17 games in the regular season is the No. 1 seed, but we had a very tough district overall,” Young said. “We had a lot of highlights in the season, winning the Borgia Tournament and then winning the Union Tournament for just the second time.”
At 6-4 in league play, the Blue Jays earned a third-place finish in the Gateway Athletic Conference Central. Washington defeated every league opponent at least once save for the league champion Ft. Zumwalt South Bulldogs.
Zumwalt South was barely able to complete a season sweep of Washington, having to pull out a win in the final minute at Blue Jay Gym.
Washington ultimately won two of its three meetings on the season with the second-place team in the conference, Ft. Zumwalt North.
In addition to winning the first league meeting between the teams, Washington also topped the Zumwalt North Panthers in the championship game of the Turkey Tournament.
Departing the team will be point guard Jeremiah Broadbent and forward Connor Vollmer.
“The kids had a lot to go through this season and the seniors really showed a lot of leadership,” Young said.
Broadbent was an all-tournament selection for the Blue Jays in all three of Washington’s regular season events.
Vollmer three times broke into double-digit scoring this season and twice led the team’s offensive output. He averaged 6.1 points and three rebounds per night.
Junior forward Todd Bieg and three-year varsity standout Ryan Hoerstkamp would be in line to lead the Blue Jays in the post next season as seniors.
Bieg made it clear in the first three games this winter that he would be a key part of the Washington season, averaging 12 points and 7.7 rebounds per game to earn tournament Most Valuable Player honors.
“Todd really stepped up this year, going from the JV to the varsity,” Young said. “He was scoring 10 points a game and anchoring the inside of our defense.”
The forwards are just the tip of the iceberg for what the Blue Jays have eligible to come back next year as the team graduates only two seniors from one of its more successful teams of recent years.
The varsity roster boasted a total of 11 juniors, seven of whom played a role in Washington’s nine-man rotation.
While Bieg and Hoerstkamp figure to be the key cogs in the low post next winter, the rest of the Class of 2021 features multiple dangerous outside shooters in Brigham Broadbent, Zac Coulter, Jack Lackman, Jason Sides and Jarrett Hamlett, that will again make it difficult for opposing teams to key on any one of them.
“Next year is going to be a very senior-led group,” Young said. “Almost half of our program is going to be from the senior class. Hopefully, all of those guys are back, but you can’t discount some of the younger guys that played JV this year. They’ll have a chance to push those guys for roles on the varsity.”