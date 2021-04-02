Vanquishing Lutheran St. Charles and Cape Girardeau Notre Dame Friday, the Union baseball Wildcats won the Pool B title of the Bank Classic at Wildcat Ballpark.
Union defeated Lutheran St. Charles in the opener Friday, 9-7, and prevailed over Cape Notre Dame in the final game, 11-8.
“It’s always good to come out of the first day of a tournament with two wins,” Union Head Coach Ryan Bailey said. “We did some good things on Friday, but our defense has to improve if we want to be the kind of team we can be. Hopefully we see a little more stellar leather on Saturday.”
Lutheran St. Charles
In the opener, each side scored once in the first. Union went on top, 3-1, in the second. Lutheran St. Charles tied it in the third.
Union scored three runs in the fourth and three more in the sixth.
Lutheran St. Charles came back with four runs in the top of the seventh.
Union outhit the Cougars, 10-6. Union made the game’s four errors.
Union used pitching by committee as four players saw time on the mound.
Alex Kuelker pitched 1.1 innings, allowing a run on two hits and a hit batter.
Jayden Overschmidt got two outs, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk.
Evan Hall pitched 4.2 innings for the win. He allowed four unearned runs on two hits and four walks. He struck out three.
Dylan McLone got the final out for save.
“We’d planned on a pitcher by committee approach to this game, with six to seven players getting 30 pitches throughout the game,” Bailey said. “However, Evan came in and looked good, so we decided to go with him for the remainder of the game. He did outstanding at keeping a good hitting team off balance by throwing a variety of pitches all for strikes. It was a big time performance to get the tournament off on the right foot.”
Blake Borgmann had three hits, including a double and a home run. He scored once and drove in four.
“Blake Borgmann had a great game at the plate,” Bailey said. “Blake is a pull hitter, but he worked hard this game to take the ball up the middle, and it led to a big day. He had a single and a double to left-centerfield, and his last hit broke the game open as he crushed a blistering line-drive down the third base line and out of the park. It was a great day of hitting for one of our batters we’ll need this year if we’re to have success.”
Will Mentz had two hits, a walk, two runs and an RBI.
Kaden Motley tripled, walked, scored twice and drove in a run.
Marshall Gebert tripled, walked, scored, drove in a run and had a sacrifice fly.
Mason Bailey walked, hit a sacrifice fly and drove in a run.
Coleton Anderson walked, was hit by a pitch and scored. Cooper Bailey walked twice and scored. McLone scored once.
“It’s always nice to start a tournament off with a win, especially against a quality opponent like Lutheran St. Charles,” Ryan Bailey said. “Early on, we scored with walks and sacrifice flies, but as the game went on, our hitting began to pick up, and that was great to see.”
Cape Notre Dame
Union sealed the pool title by beating Cape Notre Dame.
Union scored single runs in the top of the first and the top of the second.
Cape Notre Dame took a 6-2 lead by scoring three runs in the third and three more in the fourth.
Union bounced back with three runs in the top of the fifth and blew the game open with six runs in the top of the sixth.
Cape Notre Dame scored its final two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Union outhit Cape Notre Dame, 10-9. Each team made five errors.
McLone got the start and went 6.1 innings for the win. He allowed eight runs (three earned) on nine hits, a walk and a hit batter. He fanned five.
Motley got the final two outs for the save.
“Dylan McLone pitched a very good game,” Ryan Bailey said. “Looking at stats you might see the nine hits or eight runs and think differently, but he kept a very good hitting team that had just finished scoring 10 runs in the previous game off balance all day. Dylan has really stepped up here early in our season and been a stabilizing force on our pitching staff. His coaches and teammates know that he was a stud today on the mound.”
Mason Bailey paced the offense with three hits, including a double, four RBIs and a stolen base.
“Mason Bailey had a big day at the plate,” Ryan Bailey said. “He started hitting the ball hard up the middle and was able to be a run producer at the top of the order. He had four RBIs total, three RBIs with two outs, and that’s what you need from your better players. A lot of credit goes to our bottom of the order, as in our big innings, they were on base 75 percent of the time. Everyone did their part in this win.”
Hall closed with three hits and a run. Overschmidt had two hits, a walk, a stolen base, three runs and an RBI.
Players with one hit each were Will Mentz and Blake Borgmann. Mentz walked twice and scored. Borgmann drove in a run.
Cooper Bailey was hit by pitches twice, scored and drove in two. Luke Koch scored twice. Gebert walked and scored. Gavin Wencker stole a base and scored. Motley walked, scored and drove in a run.