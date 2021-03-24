Hosting a three-team event Saturday, the Union baseball Wildcats opened the season with a pair of victories.
In the opener, Union defeated Cape Girardeau Central, 8-5.
Playing in the first varsity game under the lights at Wildcat Ballpark, Union defeated Potosi to finish the event, 11-1.
“To walk away at the end of the day with two wins against quality competition, we have a lot to be proud of,” Union Head Coach Ryan Bailey said. “There is still a lot of work to do to get to where we want to be, but this was a good start.”
Cape Central
Union rallied after Cape Central took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first.
Union went on top in the second with three runs. The Wildcats added two runs in the fourth. Cape Central cut the lead to 5-4 in the top of the fifth.
Union scored three insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth. Cape Central scored its final run in the top of the seventh.
The Tigers outhit Union, 10-8, but made five errors to Union’s one.
“We did get a hit from each of our first five batters in the lineup, and everyone on the team reached base at least once during the day,” Bailey said. “If we can just get a couple multihit games from a few of those guys and string some of these times on base together, we can get a few big innings and start to blow games open.”
Bailey indicated that Union’s defensive play made a difference. Besides the five defensive errors, the Tigers also made mistakes on the basepaths.
Alex Kuelker started and went 2.2 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and three hit batters. He struck out four.
Dylan McLone was the winner, going 4.1 innings and allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks. He struck out seven.
“Dylan McLone had a great first game of the season,” Bailey said. “He came into the game in relief on the mound and gave us some stability. He was able to keep their hitters off balance, and although he gave up some hits, he never gave them a big inning.”
McLone was the lone batter with more than one hit. He also stole a base.
Mason Bailey had one hit, a walk, a stolen base, two runs and two RBIs.
Kaden Motley posted a hit, a walk, a run and a stolen base.
Evan Hall had one hit, a walk, a run and two RBIs.
Blake Borgmann closed with a hit, a walk and two RBIs.
Will Mentz had a hit, a walk, a stolen base and an RBI.
Kuelker posted a hit.
Cooper Bailey walked, was hit by a pitch and scored.
Coleton Anderson walked and scored.
Marshall Gebert walked twice.
Jayden Overschmidt and Gavin Wencker each scored a run.
Potosi
In the first night game at Wildcat Ballpark, Union dominated in five innings, 11-1.
Union scored three runs in the first, five in the second and three more in the bottom of the fifth.
Potosi’s run came in the top of the fifth.
“We had production throughout our lineup,” Ryan Bailey said. “The top and bottom of our order provided some timely hits and moved the lineup along with some walks. The middle of our lineup wasn’t able to get any hits, but they were able to put the ball in play and make Potosi work. Fortunately for us, this led to some errors in our favor. From the first game to this game, I thought we swung the bats much better.”
Motley earned the win, going 4.1 innings and allowing an unearned run on two hits and one walk. He struck out 11.
“Kaden pitched a very good game,” Ryan Bailey said. “He kept their batters off balance with his off-speed pitches and used his fastball at various speeds to get outs as needed. Whenever your starter can give you double digit strikeouts in a shortened game while on a limited pitch count, it’s been a good day.”
Will Beckman got the final two outs, allowing one hit.
McLone posted two hits, a stolen base, a run and two RBIs.
Motley had the team’s first extra-base hit, a double. He also walked and drove in two.
Mason Bailey had one hit, a walk, two stolen bases, two runs and an RBI.
Overschmidt posted a hit and a walk, scoring twice.
Conner Borgmann recorded a hit and an RBI.
Hall scored once, drove in a run and sacrificed.
Mentz had two walks, a sacrifice, a run and an RBI.
Cooper Bailey walked, stole a base and scored.
Wencker scored twice.
Blake Borgmann walked.
Union remains at home Tuesday, hosting Jefferson City at 4:30 p.m.
Union and St. Francis Borgia Regional co-host a tournament Friday and Saturday. Union hosts Pool B Friday, playing Lutheran St. Charles at 11:30 a.m. and Cape Notre Dame at 4:30 p.m. Placement games will take place Saturday.