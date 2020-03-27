Union High School baseball Head Coach Ryan Bailey knows he has a talented group of players this spring.
The big question is finding the best nine to field for every situation.
The bigger question is when will that talent be able to play. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no timetable for the resumption of sports as of this time.
Bailey returns nine players who saw significant playing time during last year’s 12-10 season. The Wildcats tied Hermann for the Four Rivers Conference title at 5-2 in the league and lost to eventual state champion St. Francis Borgia Regional in the district championship game.
“We learned that we can beat anyone and that anyone can beat us,” Bailey said about last season. “We need to work hard each day and bring that effort to the field from warmups through the final pitch in order to accomplish our goals.”
Bailey enters his 13th season as Union’s head coach and 20th season on the Union baseball staff.
Zach Hoffman is the assistant varsity coach and heads the JV team. Mike Sachs is the head coach for the freshman program and he’s helped by Ehren Curnutte.
Bailey reported 44 came out for the team and 36 (24 for JV and varsity with 12 on the freshmam team) were kept.
Top returners are catcher Ronin Straatmann, first baseman Caleb Mabe, pitcher-first baseman Andy Morrow, infielder-outfielder Peyton Burke, infielder Zeek Koch, pitcher-third baseman Isaiah Hoelscher, outfielder Mason Bailey, outfielder Matt Bray and pitcher-outfielder Derek Hulsey.
Another returner is catcher Blake Borgmann, who is expected to split time with Staatmann behind the plate.
Union lost three players to graduation, including Trevor Kelly, who was a standout at pitcher and shortstop. The other graduates were pitcher-first baseman Andrew Bruner and outfielder Drew Willingham.
Key newcomers include Kaden Motley, who was an all-conference infielder last year for Kirksville, before moving to Union. Bailey said Motley also pitches. Coleton Anderson is looking to make an impact at pitcher.
Pitching is a key concern for Bailey’s team.
“We need to find two pitchers that can become our rocks in the rotation,” Bailey said. “We lost over 65 percent of our innings last year through graduation, and although we really like our lineup and defense this year, the name of the game is always pitching. We have a lot of candidates and hopefully by the start of the conference season two or three guys have separated from the pack.”
Bailey has a number of options on the mound, and many were able to see significant time during the summer for various Union Post 297 American Legion teams.
Versatility is a strength, and the Wildcats will be looking to utilize that. Burke likely will play second base or shortstop, depending upon the circumstance. Koch is coming back from an injury in his non-throwing arm, so he likely will require someone to hit for him. Bailey is listed as center field, but also can play in the middle infield.
Mabe is healthy this year after being limited following an arm injury last spring. Morrow was slowed by arm issues last spring, but is ready to go now.
As some of the pitchers also play other positions, Bailey will shift around players to cover those spots.
As always, the Wildcats are looking to win both the Four Rivers Conference and district titles. The Wildcats were assigned to Class 4 District 4 with Owensville, Pacific, St. Clair, St. Francis Borgia Regional and Sullivan.
Sullivan is the host.
Bailey knows his team needs to show up ready to go every game.
“As always, our area has many quality baseball programs and any team’s top pitcher can beat any other team on any given night,” Bailey said. “We’ll have to be on our toes if we want to accomplish our goals.”