Can Union find more success on the diamond this spring?
The baseball Wildcats went 18-2 last season, losing only to Pacific in Four Rivers Conference play and Rockwood Summit in the Class 5 District 3 playoffs.
Pat Rapert’s team graduated four players from last season. All four were pitchers and three also played the field and hit. Rapert feels getting quality pitching and defense will be a key for the 2023 Wildcats.
“Our pitchers were consistent on the mound last year,” Rapert said. “Our defense was solid and we kept errors to a minimum. We want to be aggressive on the bases and put pressure on defenses by putting the ball in play and taking extra base opportunities.”
Union hosted Elsberry and Rolla in a jamboree Tuesday to prepare for the Four Rivers Conference Preseason Tournament. Union plays St. James Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Rapert saw several positives from the jamboree.
“I felt like our pitchers did a nice job of getting ahead in the count and being efficient early,” Rapert said. “As the night progressed against Rolla and it got colder, we were not near as efficient. We were able to throw six or seven different guys. I thought we were aggressive on the base paths. I thought we were solid defensively.”
Other areas could be improved, including approach at the plate, where Rapert said batters took too many fastballs with 2-0 and 3-1 counts, and looked indecisive at other times.
He also feels the pitchers can improve their location while ahead in the count.
The Wildcats will play at home Saturday against either Hermann or Sullivan. The final round is next Wednesday, March 22.
Seven starters return from last year’s Wildcats.
That group includes pitcher-outfielder Will Mentz, first baseman-pitcher Conner Borgmann, second baseman Cooper Bailey, outfielder-pitcher Hayden Burke, catcher-pitcher Gavin Mabe, infielder Aaron Sterner and outfielder-pitcher Ardell Young.
Competition is expected to be heated for playing time. A number of other players are fighting for spots.
That group includes senior Noah Griffin in the outfield and senior Jayden Overschmidt as a utility player.
Juniors include Karson Eads, Nick D’Onofrio, Braden Pracht and Nathan Keith.
Most can slot in at many positions. D’Onofrio and Keith also pitch. Pracht can catch.
Sophomores expected to make a push for playing time include Connor Curnutte, Kasey Griffin and Ethan Curnutte.
All three pitch. The Curnuttes play infield while Griffin can catch and play outfield as well.
Besides returning players from last year’s program, many picked up additional experience on the Union Post 297 American Legion teams. Union’s Freshman Legion program finished second in the state tournament last summer.
Rapert is looking to toughen up his team this spring.
“We have made our schedule much tougher this year,” Rapert said. “We hope that playing quality competition, can help us be ready come district time.”
Union has 37 players at all levels. Rapert is being assisted by Mike Sachs, Derek Morgan, Mark Beckman and Joe Purschke.
