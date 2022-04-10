While Union’s baseball Wildcats improved to 9-0 on the season Wednesday, it wasn’t without some anxious moments.
The Wildcats trailed North County (0-4) in the middle of the third inning, 6-0, but scored 12 unanswered runs to earn the win.
“I thought we showed some character battling back and fighting through some adversity,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said.
North County came out and scored four runs in the top of the first inning. The Raiders added single runs in the second and third innings.
“We started Will Mentz on the mound,” Rapert said. “He did his job, we just did not make plays behind him. Between errors and focus issues, we dug ourselves a 6-0 deficit.”
Union started to dig out in the bottom of the third with two runs.
“I brought Hayden Burke in to pitch,” Rapert said. “We re-grouped,starting making plays, and started hitting. We started having better at bats, had some situational hitting and timely hitting.”
The Wildcats exploded offensively in the bottom of the fifth, scoring seven times to take a 9-6 lead. Union added three more runs in the bottom of the sixth and held on for the 12-6 win.
Mentz came out after two innings, allowing five runs (three earned) on four hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out three.
Burke was the winner, going five innings in relief. He allowed an unearned run on four hits, two walks and one hit batter. Burke fanned three.
Union hammered out 10 hits, including two home runs, a triple and two doubles.
Gavin Mabe and Kaden Motley both homered.
Ardell Young tripled.
Burke and Young doubled.
Motley, Mabe and Young had two hits apiece.
Burke, Mentz, Marshall Gebert and Coleton Anderson each ended with one hit.
Motley, Mabe, Gebert, Anderson, Cooper Bailey and Conner Borgmann walked.
Anderson was hit by a pitch.
Mentz stole two bases. Burke, Young, Ryan Rapert, Anderson and Motley had one stolen base apiece.
Motley, Gebert and Young each scored twice. Burke, Mentz, Mabe, Anderson, Bailey and Borgmann had one run apiece.
Mabe and Young both drove in two runs. Mentz, Motley, Bailey and Borgmann had one RBI apiece.
Union returned to Four Rivers Conference action Thursday, hosting New Haven.
Union will host St. Clair in another Four Rivers Conference game Monday.