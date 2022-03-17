Preseason jamborees aren’t about final scores.
Instead, teams use them to figure out what needs to be improved prior to the season starting.
Union’s baseball Wildcats hosted Steelville and Northwest Monday at Wildcat Ballpark with all three schools putting early lessons to work.
Steelville defeated the Wildcats, 7-2, while Northwest won its scrimmage with Union, 4-3.
Against Steelville, new Head Coach Pat Rapert used five different pitchers with Will Mentz, Nick D’Onofrio, Conner Borgmann, Ardell Young and Hayden Burke all seeing action.
Mentz and Young pitched scoreless innings. Mentz struck out two.
Union struggled with the strike zone, however, walking nine batters.
Offensively, the Wildcats were held to three hits, but one of them was a home run by Cooper Bailey. Burke and Mentz also singled.
Union drew a pair of walks with Burke and Coleton Anderson reaching via free pass. Anderson and Borgmann were hit by pitches and Anderson added a stolen base.
Anderson and Bailey scored. Bailey drove in both runs.
The second game went four innings with Kaden Motley, Anderson and Marshall Gebert all pitching.
Again, walks proved to be an issue as Union’s pitchers walked six. Anderson was the only one to not walk a batter and he fanned three. Motley struck out two and Gebert had one strikeout.
Offensively, Union’s bats were more active. The Wildcats managed seven hits, including doubles by Gavin Mabe and Bailey.
Mentz and Gebert each singled twice. Motley had one single.
Anderson and Aaron Sterner walked.
Mentz swiped three bases. Gebert had two steals and Motley stole one base.
Mentz crossed the plate twice and Mabe scored the other run. Gebert drove in two.