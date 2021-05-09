A late-inning rally turned the tide for the baseball Wildcats Wednesday.
Union (14-10) won at home, 10-8, besting Warrenton (7-13) behind a five-run outburst in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Wildcats also started on a hot streak at the plate, scoring four runs in the first inning and one in the second.
Warrenton held Union off the scoreboard through the middle innings while the visiting Warriors came back with two runs in the top of the third inning, four in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Down 7-5 to start the sixth inning, Union flipped the script with its big inning to take a 10-7 advantage.
“As we’ve been doing lately, we found a way to come back and get the win,” Union Head Coach Ryan Bailey said. “Tonight the hero was Conner Borgmann and his bases clearing single that put us up 8-7. It’s always fun to see guys come through in the clutch and that was a big moment for Conner.”
Warrenton ended with one final run in the top of the seventh.
Union connected for seven hits, paced by a double, a single, two stolen bases, two walks and three runs scored from leadoff man Luke Koch.
Gavin Wencker singled twice, walked, stole three bases and drove in two runs.
Blake Borgmann and Kaden Motley both doubled.
Motley also drew three walks, stole twice, scored and drove in two runs.
Borgmann picked up one RBI.
Conner Borgmann singled, scored and drove in three runs.
Hayden Burke scored twice. Will Mentz, Dylan McLone and Cooper Bailey each added a run.
Hayden Schiller and McLone each drew a walk.
McLone and Burke both stole a base.
On the mound, Motley tossed 5.2 innings and allowed seven runs, five earned, on 10 hits and three walks. He recorded six strikeouts.
Mentz pitched 1.1 innings and allowed one unearned run on one hit, striking out one.
Union finished its week with a road game at Borgia Thursday. Next up for the Wildcats is a home game Tuesday against Salem at 4:30 p.m.