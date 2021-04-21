After winning their opener Friday at the Potosi Tournament, the Union baseball Wildcats dropped their next two contests.
Union (8-6) defeated Potosi Friday in the first game, 6-3, before losing to Hillsboro, 11-0.
Playing for third place Saturday, Union fell to Gateway Legacy Christian Academy, 5-0.
“We did some good things in the tournament,” Union Head Coach Ryan Bailey said. “I thought for being a little short on arms, our pitching did a good job. I also thought our defense played good at times for it being our first game on a non-turf field in a while. Where we struggled in this tournament and over the last week was with our hitting. Our bats need to come to life soon, or we’ll struggle against the quality of teams we have coming up on our schedule.”
Potosi
Union made the most of its three hits in a 6-3 win over the host.
The Wildcats scored twice in the top of the first, once in the fourth and twice in the fifth. Potosi scored its three runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Evan Hall pitched and allowed three unearned runs on three hits and six walks over 6.2 innings. He struck out three.
Hall had to leave the game due to the pitch count rule. Conner Borgmann got the final out while allowing a walk.
“Evan Hall pitched a good game on Friday against Potosi,” Bailey said. “His walks were a bit high, but he battled all day and kept them from ever mounting a rally. He gave us a near complete game shutout on a day we were short pitching, and that is a sign of a guy who battles and fights for his teammates. I was proud of his effort and glad he was rewarded with a victory.”
Will Mentz doubled for Union, and Hall and Coleton Anderson singled.
Union drew five walks with Jayden Overschmidt, Luke Koch, Blake Borgmann, Anderson and Dylan McLone walking.
Gavin Wencker was hit by a pitch.
Anderson stole three bases. Mentz had two steals, and Luke Koch swiped one base.
Anderson scored twice. Overschmidt, Koch, Mentz and Kaden Motley scored once.
Motley and Hall each drove in a run.
Hillsboro
In Friday’s second game, the Wildcats ran out of offense. Union was held to three hits for the second game in a row.
“Hillsboro threw their ace against us, and if he wasn’t the best pitcher we’ve seen this year, he was right up there,” Ryan Bailey said. “They were slick in the field and brought big bats to the plate throughout the game, and we were just not in their league on this day. On Saturday, we watched them play, and they booted the ball around, and their pitcher was a much more typical high school arm, but on Friday it felt like we were playing the 1927 Yankees.”
Hillsboro had 13 hits and scored four runs in the third to take the lead. The Hawks added three runs in the fourth, two in the fifth and two more in the sixth.
McLone started and went 3.2 innings, allowing five runs on eight hits and a hit batter. He struck out two and took the loss.
Mason Bailey allowed two unearned runs on a hit, a walk and two hit batters.
Conner Borgmann finished out the game, allowing four runs (two earned) over 2.1 innings. He walked three and struck out one.
Union’s hits were singles by Hayden Schiller, Hall and Mentz.
Gateway Legacy
Finishing the event Saturday, Union suffered its second consecutive shutout, falling to Gateway Legacy Christian Academy, 5-0.
Once again, Union was held to three hits. Gateway Legacy had 10 hits.
Gateway Legacy scored a run in the first, two in the second, one in the third and one in the fifth.
Mentz started and went three innings, taking the decision. He allowed four runs on eight hits.
Wencker pitched the final three innings, allowing a run on two hits and one walk.
Union’s hits were singles by Mentz, Hall and Wencker.
Marshall Gebert, Schiller, Blake Borgmann and Motley each walked.