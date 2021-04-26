Recovering from its first Four Rivers Conference loss of the season, the Union baseball Wildcats bounced back Thursday to beat St. James at Nelson Hart Park, 14-1.
“It’s always fun to score a bunch of runs, so we had a lot of positives from this game,” Union Head Coach Ryan Bailey said. “Hopefully it carries on moving forward.”
The Wildcats improved to 10-8 overall, 4-1 in the Four Rivers Conference, with the victory. St. James fell to 3-10 overall, 1-4 in the FRC.
St. James scored first, getting its run in the bottom of the second. Union scored 12 times in the top of the fourth and added two more in the fifth before the game ended on the mercy rule.
Kaden Motley was the winning pitcher, going 4.1 innings and allowing one run on five hits and five walks. He struck out one.
Alex Kuelker got the final two outs, strikeouts, and walked one.
Union had plenty of hitting stars.
“We had lots of good at-bats throughout the lineup, but I was especially happy that Kaden Motley and Blake Borgmann both hit the ball hard and were rewarded with multi-hit games,” Bailey said. “Kaden has struggled this year at the plate but has hit the ball hard more often than not. His two hard hits tonight were a great sign of hopefully where he’s headed. Blake has struggled since his big game against New Haven, but he put in some extra work this week, and it paid off tonight. It’s always nice to see a kid work hard and then be rewarded.”
Mason Bailey had two hits, two runs and two stolen bases.
Motley posted two hits, a run and an RBI.
Borgmann doubled and homered for his two hits. He scored once and drove in four.
Luke Koch had one hit, a walk, two stolen bases, a run and an RBI.
Hayden Schiller had one hit and scored.
Evan Hall had one hit, two runs and an RBI.
Marshall Gebert had one hit, a walk, a stolen base, a run and an RBI.
Gavin Wencker had a hit and scored.
Will Mentz walked, scored twice and drove in a run.
Dylan McLone was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored.
Jayden Overschmidt walked and scored.
Next action for the Wildcats is Monday against Hermann. The home Four Rivers Conference game at Wildcat Ballpark starts at 4:30 p.m.