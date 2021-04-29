Overcoming a major hurdle, the Union baseball Wildcats rallied to knock off Hermann Monday in Four Rivers Conference action at Wildcat Ballpark, 14-4.
With the win, the Wildcats (11-8, 5-1) moved a step closer to clinching at least a share of the FRC title.
Union hosts Owensville Thursday. A win would give the Wildcats at least a share of the title, with St. Clair also having a chance. Owensville and Pacific also could claim a share of the crown.
Monday’s game could have gone much differently. Hermann took a 3-0 lead in the top of the second. Union scored once, but Hermann made it 4-1 in the third.
Union took the lead with four runs in the bottom of the fourth and finished it with nine tallies in the fifth.
“I was proud of our guys for fighting back when the game didn’t go our way early,” Union Head Coach Ryan Bailey said. “We put ourselves in a hole but worked to get out from it, and once we did, we kept building on that lead. That was a good win moving forward.”
Alex Kuelker started on the hill for Union and went 1.2 innings. He allowed three runs on two hits, three walks and two hit batters. He struck out one.
Dylan McLone was the winning pitcher. He went 3.2 innings, allowing a run on two hits, a walk and a hit batter. He struck out three.
“Dylan McLone came in and did an excellent job in relief,” Bailey said. “I thought the key moment in the game was the fourth inning. Dylan was able to get the top of their lineup to go down in order, and the next time he took the field, we had the lead. It probably goes unnoticed since we scored 14 runs, but this game turned in the top of the fourth with good pitching and defense.”
Hayden Schiller posted four hits, a run and three RBIs.
“Hayden Schiller has spent most of the year in a reserve role but continues to work hard and improve,” Bailey said. “He got his chance tonight, and he came through in a big way with four hits and three RBIs, including the walk-off hit. It’s always nice for a good kid to have his moment, and I was happy Hayden was the hero tonight.”
Kaden Motley had three hits, including a home run. He walked once, scored four times and drove in two.
“Kaden Motley is a bat we count on, and he’s finally found his groove these last few games,” Bailey said. “He’s been hitting the ball harder and starting to find holes, and tonight he got us started with a home run and continued that with a few more solid base hits. His bat helps round out our lineup and makes us so much better. It’s good to see him get going.”
Will Mentz posted two hits, a run and two RBIs.
Mason Bailey had one hit, a run and two RBIs.
Luke Koch ended with one hit, a walk, two runs and two RBIs.
Blake Borgmann doubled, walked twice, was hit by a pitch and drove in two.
Evan Hall had a hit, was hit by a pitch and scored.
Jayden Overschmidt walked and scored.
Gavin Wencker scored twice, and Cooper Bailey scored once.