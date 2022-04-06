Finally getting to play at home last week, the New Haven baseball Shamrocks took advantage of the opportunity, defeating Linn last Monday, 14-6, and Wellsville Tuesday, 15-12.
New Haven lost Monday to St. James, 19-0.
“It was a nice win for us, and felt great to get that first win at home as well,” New Haven Head Coach Kris Poore said about the Linn game. “I was most proud of how we played a complete game from start to finish. Everyone was doing their job and playing a role for us.
“Overall, I think we showed a lot of the things our team is capable of when we get our offense moving.”
New Haven stayed home Tuesday to win another slugfest, this time beating Wellsville, 15-12.
“We didn’t get off to the start we wanted, but I credit all of our guys for staying in the fight,” Poore said.
Both teams scored early, and often. It was 5-5 after one inning and Wellsville held the lead, 8-6, through three frames.
The score was tied in the middle of the sixth, 11-11.
New Haven was able to get the edge and win, 15-12.
“We’ve been working hard to get our offense growing and it’s nice to see the work we are putting in during tee work and in the cage pay off,” Poore said.
Besides the hitting, Poore said the pitching staff has put in the work.
“We also had some really strong pitching performances from Will Hellmann, Jacob Gerdes and Mitchell Meyer,” Poore said. “All of these guys came in and worked really hard.”