Finally getting to play at home Thursday, the New Haven baseball Shamrocks improve to 3-1 on the season with a 3-2 victory.
The win gave the Shamrocks a two-game winning streak. New Haven thumped Community R-6 in Scott’s Corner Tuesday, 18-3.
Playing Monday at Linn, the Shamrocks built up a huge early lead, but Linn came back to win the game, 14-13.
Mitchell Meyer had three hits in that game, including a double. He stole a base, scored three times and drove in four runs.
Owen Borcherding, Nolen Brown, William Hellmann, August Panhorst and Charlie Roth each had two hits.
Hellmannn homered, Borcherding had two doubles, and Roth added one double.
On the hill, Panhorst, Borcherding and Meyer all pitched.