Wright City exploded for 17 unanswered runs over two innings Tuesday to defeat the New Haven baseball Shamrocks, 18-1.
Wright City improved to 2-5 with the win while the Shamrocks fell to 0-7.
Wright City scored once in the top of the first before the Shamrocks tied it in the bottom of the frame. New Haven Head Coach Kris Poore said that was a highlight for his team.
“We really liked our first inning of offense and defense in the Wright City game,” Poore said. “I thought we responded well after giving up one run in the first and minimized it by not letting an inning get away from us. Scoring and tying the game up after that first inning was encouraging as well.”
Wright City added six runs in the top of the second before scoring 11 in the top of the third to end it early.
Despite the outcome, Poore said there were positives.
“I’ve liked all year that we are putting the ball in play against good pitching and making their defense work,” Poore said. “We talk a lot about that as a team and how good things can happen when we do that. Though our record doesn’t show it, we are playing as a team and giving each game everything we have. I’m proud of the work ethic we put in and believe in our guys.”
Bryce Williams was the winning pitcher for Wright City, going three innings while allowing an unearned run on two hits and one walk. He struck out four.
Devin Doust, Duan McRoberts, Jake Mitts, Nick Moore and Zach Rodriguez each had three hits.
The Wildcats had five doubles and added seven walks and 21 stolen bases. Jake Orf swiped four to lead the way.
After visiting St. James Thursday, the Shamrocks head to Scotts Corner Monday to take on Community R-6.
