New Haven’s baseball Shamrocks had to sweat Tuesday to earn their third win of the season.
The Shamrocks defeated Calvary Lutheran in Jefferson City, 6-5.
New Haven improved to 3-5 overall while Calvary Lutheran fell to 3-2.
“The game wasn’t our best, but we were happy to get the win against a good opponent,” New Haven Head Coach Kris Poore said. “I was proud to see our guys compete through seven tough innings.”
The Shamrocks were able to hold on in the bottom of the seventh when Calvary Lutheran had the potential tying and winning runs on base.
Poore said Brandon Canania went 3-4 while Mitchell Meyer contributed a triple and defense at third base.
Charlie Roth belted a home run.
Will Hellmann and Jacob Gerdes combined for six innings on the bound. Gerdes is a freshman.
“There are some things we would like to clean up defensively, but overall we are very happy to get the win after some tough competition last week,” Poore said.
Hermann
While many area baseball games were called off Thursday, the Shamrocks were able to play their Four Rivers Conference game at Hermann.
The host Bearcats won, 8-1.
Hermann scored two runs in the bottom of the first, two in the third and four more in the fourth.
New Haven scored its run in the top of the first.
Kenny Hoener was the winning pitcher, going four innings while allowing a run on three hits and a walk. He fanned four.
Trenton Lampkin pitched an inning in relief, striking out two. Parker Anderson closed the door, whiffing five Shamrocks in the final two innings.
For New Haven, Meyer took the loss, going five innings while allowing seven runs (one earned) on five hits, one walk and a hit batter.
Roth pitched the final inning, allowing an unearned run on a walk and a hit batter. He struck out one.
Roth had two of the hits, including a double. Meyer singled.
David Otten walked. Roth was hit by a pitch.
Roth scored and Meyer drove him home.
For Hermann, Hoener had two hits, both doubles.
Reese Rehmert, JJ Mundwiller and Rane Rehmert singled. Reese Rehmert drew both of the walks.
Mundewiller and Reese Rehmert each stole two bases. Hermann had six as a team.
Mundwiller logged two RBIs.