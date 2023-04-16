Everything finally came together for the New Haven baseball Shamrocks Tuesday.
New Haven (1-9) rolled to a 14-4 win over Calvary Lutheran (1-2) at home.
Updated: April 16, 2023 @ 3:44 pm
“It was definitely a good feeling to get the first one under our belt,” New Haven Head Coach Kris Poore said. “I think overall we just felt like our game was really clicking yesterday.”
Calvary Lutheran scored two runs in the top of the first, but the Shamrocks matched that with nine in the bottom of the frame.
In the second, Calvary Lutheran added a run.
New Haven outscored the Lions in the third inning, 3-1, and added two final runs in the bottom of the fourth.
“We played solid defense and we were able to prevent runs from scoring in a few tight situations,” Poore said. “Offensively, we were aggressive on the bases, taking advantage of opportunities for runners to advance and get into scoring position and were able to capitalize on situations with those runners as well.”
David Otten was the winning pitcher, going three innings while allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits, four walks and two hit batters.
Andrew Noelke pitched the final two innings, allowing a hit and hitting a batter. He struck out one.
“David Otten and Andrew Noelke pitched well for us and were competitive with their pitches in the strike zone,” Poore said.
Offensively, Ryan Steinbeck had the biggest day with three hits, including a home run and a double.
Evan Warmbrodt doubled.
Otten, Andrew Rethemeyer, Noelke, Reid Lueckenhoff and Logan Ruediger singled.
New Haven batters drew eight walks. Emmett Panhorst, Jacob Gerdes and Ruediger walked twice. Steinbeck and Otten walked once.
Panhorst and Rethemeyer were hit by pitches.
Rethemeyer stole two bases. Steinbeck had one steal.
Steinbeck scored four times. Panhorst and Ruediger each scored three runs. Rethemeyer, Gerdes, Lueckenhoff and Warmbrodt scored once.
Steinbeck drove in five runs. Panhorst, Otten, Rethemeyer, Noelke, Lueckenhoff and Warmbrodt had one RBI apiece.
New Haven hosted Union Thursday and plays Friday at Wellsville-Middletown.
