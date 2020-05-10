When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.
That’s the course organizers of the COVID Baseball League are taking.
A total of 40 teams at three levels have committed to playing games this summer in an organization which includes teams which would have been playing in multiple organizations during a normal summer.
Organizer Kent Getsee has been able to pull together many organizations which normally play American Legion baseball, but were stranded when the Missouri Department decided to cancel its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, some club teams which normally play in showcase events around the country during the summer, are joining as well.
Teams Forming
Teams are taking their time in organizing, depending upon the rules in their home areas. Games will start as early as May 19 with other teams not taking the field for competitive play until June.
Washington, which hosts final tryouts for its three teams Friday (AAA) and Saturday (AA and A), is set to open the season at home May 19. Details can be found at post218baseball.com
Other programs are forming their teams in different ways. Union is not holding tryouts, but offered slots to all players who were with the high school or Legion teams.
Getsee said the goal is to make sure players can play this summer, and roster restrictions could be relaxed if a team is lacking active players.
The Washington AAA team will take on the Gamers at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field at 6:30 p.m.
The Washington A team will host the Gamers the next night, May 20, also at 6:30 p.m.
That week will end with the Washington AA Memorial Day Weekend Tournament, which will have eight teams.
League Format
Getsee has said this won’t be a league in a standard format. It’s unknown at the present whether there will be a champion, but the format will allow teams to play games and that’s the most important thing right now.
The league will have three divisions this summer. The AAA Division is listed as 17/18-Under and will be similar to the Legion’s Senior Division. It currently has 15 teams.
Pledged to play:
• Washington;
• Union;
• New Haven;
• Hannibal;
• Alton, Ill.;
• Warrenton;
• Kirkwood;
• Rhineland;
• Prospects;
• Gamers;
• Eureka;
• Ballwin;
• Elsberry;
• Maryland Heights; and
• St. Peters.
The AA Division is listed as 16-Under and is similar to the Legion’s Junior Division. It currently has 14 teams.
Listed in the division are:
• Washington;
• Union;
• Pacific;
• New Haven;
• Hannibal;
• Elsberry;
• Prospects;
• Kirkwood;
• Alton, Ill.;
• Ballwin;
• Rage;
• Maryland Heights;
• St. Peters; and
• Gamers.
The A Division is listed as 15-Under and is similar to the Legion’s Freshman Division.
Teams in the division are:
• Washington;
• Union (two teams);
• Pacific;
• Gamers;
• Kirkwood;
• Ballwin;
• Eureka;
• Elsberry;
• Rhineland; and
• Prospects.
Special Rules
The first big change fans will notice is positioning of the umpires. There still will be two umpires per game, but none will be behind the plate until at least Phase 2 of reopening.
Instead, the umpire calling balls and strikes will be behind the pitcher’s mound.
At this time, the catcher will occupy his normal spot.
Dugouts will have limited occupation rules. Getsee said Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field dugouts have capacity, if the players are staggered out from the front rails to the back of the dugouts. Teams will have the option of sending players to the bullpen area or down the fence lines in foul territory as well.
Coaches will be allowed to sit outside of the dugouts, to make more room for the players.
Some hand sanitizer will be available in dugouts, but teams are instructed to bring their own. Additionally, there will be no water buckets. Teams should bring their own water bottles.
Stands will be open for spectators, but some rows will be closed off to comply with social distancing standards. Fans are allowed to bring their own chairs and find spots outside the fence.
Social distancing signs will be in place around the park.
The concession stand, one of the most popular attractions at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, is being limited to food and drink in closed packaging at this time.
Additional changes and modifications could take place. Washington will be using its tryouts to test the current policies.
Each field will have its own rules modifications to comply with local regulations.