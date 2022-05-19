St. Francis Borgia Regional will be making another trip to Jefferson City.
The baseball Knights (14-9) defeated Rolla (11-20) Monday at the Legion Sports Complex in Jefferson City, 7-4, to move to the semifinals.
“Just really proud of the guys for getting this win,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said.
The second-seeded Knights will play No. 3 Helias, the event host, Wednesday at 5 p.m. That will come after the other semifinal between top-seeded Camdenton and No. 4 Washington, which starts at 3 p.m.
The championship game is set for Friday at 5 p.m.
Rolla took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first Monday, but Borgia came back with three-run frames in the second and third.
Rolla cut it to 6-3 in the fourth. Each side scored once in the fifth.
Rolla outhit Borgia, 10-9 and each team made one error.
Brady Hanneken got the start for Borgia and earned the win, going 4.1 innings, while allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks. He struck out two.
“Brady Hanneken didn’t have his best start, but he gutted it out into the fifth,” Struckhoff said. “We needed that to save pitching for the rest of the tournament.’
Caden Carroll pitched the final two innings for a save. He allowed two hits and struck out two.
Offensively, Dane Eckhoff and Isaac Vedder each had two hits. Both doubled, along with Kabren Koelling.
Jack Nobe, Tanner McPherson, Connor Skornia and Noah Hendrickson singled.
Sam Turilli, McPherson and Reagan Kandlbinder walked.
McPherson scored two runs. Eckhoff, Nobe, Vedder, Skornia and Will Hoer each scored once.
Vedder, Skornia and Hendrickson drove in two runs apiece. McPherson had one RBI.
“Our offense was good up and down,” Struckhoff said.
Borgia’s game with Helias (15-8) will be its second of the season. Borgia beat the Crusaders, 4-3, April 1 in Washington.