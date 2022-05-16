Scoring three times in the bottom of the fourth, the St. Francis Borgia Regional baseball Knights won their home finale Wednesday over Blair Oaks, 5-3.
“I was really proud of how our team came out ready after a tough game the day before,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “Blair Oaks is a great program having another great year. It was back and forth for awhile, but we made some big plays at the end that helped get us the victory.”
Borgia (12-9) played on the road at St. Mary’s Thursday to finish the regular season and close out Archdiocesan Athletic Association play.
In Wednesday’s game, Blair Oaks (19-13) scored first, getting a run in the top of the first. Borgia replied with a run in the bottom of that inning.
Blair Oaks pushed two runs across the plate in the top of the third, but Borgia’s three-run fourth put the Knights in front to stay.
Borgia added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Blair Oaks outhit Borgia, 8-7, and made the game’s lone error.
Caden Caroll and Ryan Kandlbinder, both sophomores, pitched for the Knights.
Carroll was the winning pitcher, going four innings while allowing three runs on six hits and one hit batter. He struck out four.
Ryan Kandlbinder was credited with a save, pitching three innings while allowing two hits. He also struck out four.
“Caden Carroll got the start and did well,” Struckoff said. “He didn’t quite have the command he usually does, but was able to limit damage to get the win and run his record to 4-1 on the season.
“Reagan Kandlbinder was lights out in relief to get the save. He really had them off-balance,” he said.
Tanner McPherson was the lone Borgia batter with multiple hits and he had two singles.
Sam Turilli doubled. Dane Eckhoff, Isaac Vedder, Kandlbinder and Justin Mort each singled.
Turilli drew two walks. Connor Skornia was hit by a pitch.
Skornia swiped two bases. Mort, Turilli and Cody Vondera each had one steal.
Turilli, McPherson, Vedder, Kandlbinder and Vondera scored Borgia’s runs.
Eckhoff, McPherson, Vedder and Kandlbinder drove in one run each.
“We saw their No. 2 pitcher, (Chase) Schnieders,” Struckhoff said. “We love seeing good pitching this time of year to prepare us for districts. Tanner McPherson and Sam Turilli continue to lead the offense by getting on base, scoring and driving in runs. Kabren Koelling laid down a tough squeeze bunt to secure our fifth run in the sixth to give us some breathing room. We were also able to do some running by stealing five bases including Connor Skornia with two.”
Cadon Garber had two hits for Blair Oaks. Wil Libbert homered.
Garber, Jordan Wieberg and Reid Dudenhoeffer doubled.
Aiden Boeckmann drove in two runs.
Tyler Doman and Garber each stole a base,
Chase Schnieders pitched 5.2 innings, allowing five runs (three earned) on six hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out seven.
Doman got the final out in the sixth and allowed a hit.