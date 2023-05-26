There’s no place like home.
St. Francis Borgia will host a Class 5 baseball quarterfinal Saturday against Glendale from Springfield.
There’s no place like home.
The game, at Borgia’s Baseball/Softball Field, will start at 2 p.m.
It’s the first quarterfinal at Borgia since the Knights defeated Sikeston there May 24, 2019, 9-6.
Borgia won the 2019 Class 4 state title, beating Helias and Westminster Christian at the state tournament.
This season, Borgia (23-5) has gone 10-2 on its home field.
Glendale (25-5) comes into Saturday’s game after fighting through the Class 5 District 6 Tournament. The Falcons were seeded third and opened with a 6-1 win over Marshfield May 16.
In the semifinals, Glendale upset No. 2 Camdenton, 7-5.
In the championship, the Falcons shut down top-seeded Willard, 2-0.
Drew Wedgeworth, a junior, threw a no-hitter for Glendale in the game while Sebastian Norman, a sophomore, hit a two-run home run over the left field fence for the offense.
Borgia and Glendale have one common opponent this season. The Knights beat Kearney, 8-5, while Kearney beat Glendale, 5-2. Kearney is another Class 5 quarterfinalist.
• hat’s next for the winner? The Borgia-Glendale winner will play the Webb City-Kearney winner June 2 at 1 p.m. at Sky Bacon Stadium in Ozark in the state semifinals.
The winner plays for the state title June 3 at 1 p.m. The loser plays June 3 at 10 a.m. for third place.
Teams left on the other side of the bracket are Festus, Clayton, Rockwood Summit and Ft. Zumwalt South.
