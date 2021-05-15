It’s not called a twinbill for nothing.
St. Francis Borgia Regional (15-7) swept Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division rival St. Mary’s in a home doubleheader Saturday by identical 14-0 scores.
“We were glad the rain stayed away so we could get both games in,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “We were able to play a lot of guys, which is a good thing. The wind was blowing out, which really helped our offense.”
Struckhoff said the Knights didn’t hurt themselves.
“Defensively, we made no errors in the doubleheader,” Struckhoff said. “This really allows our pitchers to feel comfortable throwing strikes. We have only made 27 errors as team in 22 games, and that is amazing for any team, let alone at the high school level. These guys take pride in defense, and as coaches, we are proud of them.”
First game
In the opener, the Knights opened scoring with two runs in the bottom of the second. Borgia added two more runs in the third and finished it with 12 runs in the bottom of the fourth. The game ended in the middle of the fifth.
Caleb Kleekamp went the distance, allowing four hits and three walks. He struck out seven.
“Caleb Kleekamp got the complete game shutout,” Struckhoff said. “He threw plenty of strikes, which is what you need to do in a game like this.”
Struckhoff said Alonzo MacDonald and Dane Eckhoff were the leaders offensively.
“Alonzo reached base four times from the leadoff spot and ignited our offense,” Struckhoff said. “Dane had a big triple and drove in several guys on the day. It was good to see him finally break out.”
MacDonald was 3-3 with a walk, two runs and a stolen base.
Eckhoff had two hits, including a triple. He scored twice and drove in three runs.
“Owen Struckhoff also had a great day, scoring three times after a couple hits and walks,” Rob Struckhoff said. “Sam Heggemann, Isaac Vedder and Gavin Mueller had their usual good days at the plate. Brynner Frankenberg, Sam Glosemeyer and Max Meyers also had big hits.”
Owen Struckhoff had two hits, a walk, three runs and one RBI. He stole one base.
Heggemann posted two hits with a run and two RBIs.
Vedder had two hits, a walk and a run.
Mueller doubled, walked twice, scored once and drove in two runs. He also stole a base.
Frankenberg had one hit, a walk and an RBI.
Glosemeyer singled, walked and scored two runs.
Meyers had a single and scored.
Tyler Stieffermann stole a pair of bases and scored.
Jamar Cross Jr. paced the Dragons with two doubles. Nolan Luna and Tyler Menendez singled.
Isaac Joly started and took the loss. Alexander Padberg also pitched.
Second game
The second game also ended after the top of the fifth. Borgia jumped on top with four runs in the bottom of the first. The Knights made it 10-0 after two innings and added two runs in the third and two more in the fourth.
“We were able to put another solid all-around game together in Game 2,” Rob Struckhoff said. “We were really pleased that we continued our great play in the second game and didn’t have a letdown.”
Sam Turilli pitched a five-hit shutout. He also allowed a walk and struck out five.
“Sam Turilli continued our great pitching on the day with another complete game shutout,” Rob Struckhoff said. “Just like Caleb in the first game, he threw plenty of strikes but also kept them off balance. Two great starts for us today.”
Borgia only had seven hits in the game but took advantage of 10 walks, a hit batter and two errors.
“Their pitchers had trouble throwing strikes in this one, and we were smart and patient at the plate,” Rob Struckhoff said. “Isaac Vedder was our only multiple-hit guy in this game, but we had plenty with multiple walks.”
Vedder had two hits, three runs and three RBIs.
Borgia’s biggest hit was a home run by Stieffermann.
“Tyler Stieffermann had the big hit with a long home run in the second,” Struckhoff said. “It was a no-doubter. He’s been hitting the ball better lately, which is just in time for the postseason.”
Stieffermann also walked, hit a sacrifice fly, scored twice and drove in three runs.
Borgia’s other hits were singles by Heggemann, Meyers, Cody Vondera and Blake Whitlock.
MacDonald walked three times. Heggemann and Eckhoff both walked twice. Glosemeyer, Stieffermann and Jack Nobe walked once.
Mueller was hit by a pitch and also hit a sacrifice fly.
Whitlock, Meyers and Eckhoff stole bases.
MacDonald and Vedder both scored three runs. Meyers, Whitlock and Stieffermann scored twice. Eckhoff and Nobe scored once.
Vedder and Stieffermann drove in three runs apiece. Mueller had two RBIs. Meyers and Whitlock each drove in one.
Luna had two of the five hits for St. Mary’s. Soren Hennies, Joly and Naseem London singled.
Gavin McManus and Bobby Schillinger pitched. McManus took the loss.