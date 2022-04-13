Completing a three-game swing in the southwest part of the state, the St. Francis Borgia Regional baseball Knights split games Saturday.
Playing as part of the Hollister-Rogersville Baseball Festival, Borgia opened with a 16-14 loss to Nixa in eight innings, but bounced back to complete the trip with an 11-1 win over Parkview of Springfield.
Borgia went 1-2 in the event and stands at 5-5 for the season.
Parkview
“We used the offensive momentum from the first game to take control of this one early,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “Parkview is a Class 5 school, so it’s great to get a win against a school that size. It was also good for the guys to leave Springfield on a high note.”
Borgia scored four times in the bottom of the second to grab an early lead.
After each side scored once in the third, Borgia added five runs in the fourth and ended the game on the run rule with one more in the bottom of the fifth.
Jack Nobe started the game and got the win, going four innings while allowing an unearned run on two hits and a hit batter. He struck out six.
Caden Carroll pitched the final inning, walking one and striking out two.
“Jack Nobe and Caden Carroll combined to limit Parkview to two hits and no earned runs,” Struckhoff said. “Jack gave us a great start and Caden just continues to pitch well in relief. He’s been a natural in that role. Having two sophomores getting the job done on the mound bodes well for the future.”
Offensively, Borgia knocked out 15 hits for the game.
“Everybody in the lineup had at least one hit,” Struckhoff said. “Jack Nobe hit a long home run and knocked in two runs. Ryan Kampschroeder continued his good day with two more hits and an RBI. Caden Carroll and Cody Vondera also had two hits.”
Dane Eckhoff, Nobe, Kampschroeder, Vondera, Drew Eckhoff and Carroll posted two hits apiece.
Nobe homered, Dane Eckhoff tripled, and Kampschroeder, Nobe, Kade Patke and Sam Turilli each doubled.
Tanner McPherson added a single.
“Freshman Drew Eckhoff got the start at shortstop and knocked out two hits and an RBI,” Struckhoff said. “Not to be outdone by his brother, Dane had two hits and two RBIs also. Sophomore Kade Patke also had some good at-bats and a hit.
“Sam Turilli contributed a double and two RBIs,” Struckhoff continued. “And Tanner McPherson had a hit and scored twice — really nice at-bats up and down the lineup.”
Carroll had Borgia’s one walk. Turilli and Vondera were hit by pitches. Drew Eckhoff sacrificed.
McPherson scored twice while Turilli, Dane Eckhoff, Nobe, Kampschroeder, Vondera, Patke, Drew Eckhoff, Carroll and Jack Dunard each scored once.
Turilli, Dane Eckhoff and Nobe drove in two runs apiece. Kampschroeder, Vondera, Drew Eckhoff and Carroll each had one RBI.
Nixa
Saturday’s opener was a slugfest with Nixa which went eight innings, ending in a 16-14 Nixa win.
“We knew we would have our hands full with Nixa,” Struckhoff said. “They have several college commits, including one to Georgia Tech and have been hammering teams lately.”
Nixa jumped out to a 6-0 lead with two runs in the bottom of the first and four more in the second.
Borgia cut it to 6-5 in the top of the third, but Nixa led, 7-5, after four innings.
In the fifth, Borgia scored once, while Nixa added five runs.
In the sixth, Borgia chipped away at the lead, scoring once.
The Knights took the lead, 14-12, with seven runs in the top of the seventh. Nixa worked to tie it in the bottom of the seventh and won it with two runs in the bottom of the eighth.
Nixa outhit the Knights, 17-12, but made six errors to Borgia’s one.
“They just had too much firepower and we couldn’t hold on,” Struckhoff said. “I was very proud of the guys though. They went toe-to-toe with one of the best hitting high school teams I’ve ever seen.”
On the hill, Turilli started and went 4.1 innings, allowing nine runs on 10 hits, three walks and a hit batter. He struck out three.
Ethan Etter pitched one-third of an inning, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk.
McPherson pitched 1.1 innings, allowing one run on one hit and one walk. He struck out two.
Nobe pitched the final 1.1 innings, allowing three runs on two hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out three and took the loss.
While Nixa hit the cover off the ball, the Knights also had plenty of offensive highlights.
“Sam Turilli had a great day at the plate with four hits and two runs scored,” Struckoff said.
Turilli doubled and drove in one run.
Nobe and Kampschroeder also had two hits. Kampschroeder doubled, walked twice, scored once and drove in three. Nobe stole two bases, scored twice and drove in three runs.
“He scored our 14th run in the seventh on a great read on a wild throw home, which gave us a two-run lead.” Struckhoff said.
One-hit batters were Dane Eckhoff, Carroll, McPherson and Patke.
Dane Eckhoff also walked, scored twice and drove in a run. Carroll had one run and two RBIs. McPherson also walked, was hit by a pitch, scored twice and drove in one run. Patke walked and scored twice.
Noah Hendrickson walked and scored a run. Vondera also scored.
Struckhoff said the team had to compensate for Kandlbinder getting hurt.
“We suffered yet another injury when Reagan Kandlbinder made a diving play in the outfield,” Struckhoff said. “Hopefully he recovers and can rejoin us soon.”