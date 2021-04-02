One win was enough.
By beating South Callaway in the first pool game of the Bank Classic Friday, the St. Francis Borgia Regional baseball Knights advanced to the semifinals.
Borgia (2-1) shut out South Callaway, 15-0, but lost the second pool game to Jefferson City, 4-1.
That put Borgia into the semifinals as the Pool A runner-up.
South Callaway
In the opener, Borgia scored five times in the bottom of the first and added from there. The Knights scored twice in the second, twice in the third and six times in the fourth.
“We were able to jump on South Callaway early and take advantage of a few mistakes,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “They are a young team and will only get better as the year goes on.”
Borgia outhit the Bulldogs, 14-2. South Callaway made all four errors in the game.
Brayden Mayer pitched for the Knights, shutting out South Callaway on two hits and one walk. He fanned six.
“Brayden pitched well,” Struckhoff said. “He was fortunate to be able to pitch with a big lead and just throw strikes.”
Offensively, Mayer had three hits (two doubles), one run and two RBIs.
Owen Struckhoff had three hits with one double. He scored twice and drove in a run.
“Owen and Brayden had big games at the plate with three hits apiece,” Rob Struckhoff said. “Brayden has gotten off to a hot start. Owen is gaining more confidence with every good at-bat he takes.”
Sam Heggemann had two hits, including a home run. Dane Eckhoff also had two hits.
“Sam Heggemann was able to get our first home run of the year batting in the cleanup spot,” Rob Struckhoff said. “He had an incredible tournament at the plate and behind it catching all four games.”
Tyler Stieffermann tripled.
Sam Turilli, Alonzo MacDonald and Sam Glosemeyer singled.
MacDonald and Eckhoff also scored twice.
MacDonald, Heggemann and Gavin Mueller drove in two runs apiece.
MacDonald was hit by pitches twice.
Jefferson City
Jefferson City broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the bottom of the fifth on the way to a 4-1 win.
The Jays scored a run in the bottom of the first, and Borgia scored its run in the top of the fourth.
Each side had six hits. Jefferson City made two errors to Borgia’s one.
Turilli started for Borgia and took the loss. He went five innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out four.
“Sam Turilli made his first appearance on the mound and was great,” Rob Struckhoff said. “He threw strikes and kept them off balance until the fifth inning. We were happy to see we have another strong starter who can give us solid innings in Sam.”
Ethan Mort pitched the final inning.
MacDonald had the biggest hit, a double.
Turilli, Mayer, Heggemann, Eckhoff and Struckhoff singled.
“Owen Struckhoff continued his stretch of great at-bats by knocking in Jack Nobe with a single for our only run in the fourth inning,” Rob Struckhoff said. “We had some other chances but just weren’t able to capitalize.”
Nobe scored the run. Struckhoff had the RBI.
Heggemann walked twice.
Stieffermann and Nobe stole bases.
“We faced a great pitcher in Case Hager,” Rob Struckhoff said. “A lefty with mid-80s velocity is always tough, especially early in the year. We took some good at-bats though and were able to scatter some hits out there, but nine strikeouts are way too much.”