St. Francis Borgia’s baseball Knights excelled at diffusing Pacific’s scoring chances Wednesday.
Borgia (5-0) got an early leg up in the Class 5 District 5 seeding race with a road win over the Indians (5-1), 4-2, in 12 innings.
“I think it’s a very big win,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said as the game pertains to potential district seeding. “They’ve beaten Union already and we’ve got to play Union later in the year, so we’ll see how that goes. It’s a notch in our belt to say that we beat them. They’re a great team.”
Borgia’s pitching and defense left 18 Pacific baserunners stranded across the 12 frames.
“It just worked out (for them),” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “That’s the way baseball goes. We had runners in position a couple of times and had the chance to put the game away.”
Twice with the game on the line, Borgia got out of a bases-loaded jam.
Pacific loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the seventh and the Knights allowed in one run to tie it, but stranded the other three runners after that.
Borgia again diffused the situation with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the 11th.
“We put some pressure on our pitchers by putting guys on with intentional walks to set up force outs, and we were fortunate enough that we got pop outs on some of those and some strikeouts,” Struckhoff said. “Our pitchers did a good job, apart from a bunch of walks and some hit batters. We pitched out of a lot of jams and we made some good defensive plays when we needed to. I was proud of my team on that.”
The game was a pitchers’ dual between Pacific’s Jack Meyer and Borgia’s Jack Nobe at the start.
Nobe tossed four innings, allowing one run on three hits and four walks while striking out eight. He also hit two batters.
Reagan Kandlbinder entered the game in the fifth and lasted for six innings with one unearned run on one hit, three walks and two hit batsmen against him. He struck out six.
Kaden Patke pitched the final two innings and got the win. He struck out two and allowed one hit with two walks.
“Noah Hendrickson did a good job for us behind the plate,” Struckhoff said. “That’s a long time for a catcher to be out there, and he calls our games for us. We’ll give him hints on what we want, but he did a good job calling the game, and all of our pitchers did a good job of working through their jams. Patke at the end, it’s always hard to close the game when you’ve got the win. A lot of times it’s easier when it’s tied just to pitch because you know you’re not losing that win.”
Meyer pitched all seven innings of regulation for the Indians. He struck out eight, walked two and gave up two runs on six hits.
Xavian Cox had a prolonged bullpen effort in extra innings for the second Wednesday in a row after getting the victory in 11 innings against Union the prior week.
Cox tossed three shutout innings and allowed just one hit with no walks, though he did hit two batters.
“He’s come in and done exactly what we wanted him to do,” Reed said. “He would come in and close for us last year and hasn’t really gotten any starts. But that’s perfect right there to where he can come in and give us a few innings and give us a chance to win and he did that for three innings. We could have put a run up and got him a win, but we just didn’t take care of it.”
Ethan Broser came to the mound from center field to pitch the final two innings for the Indians. He surrendered two unearned runs on two hits and three walks while striking out three.
Borgia tallied nine hits in the game, the biggest of which was a Tanner McPherson solo home run to tie the game at 1-1 in the top of the sixth.
McPherson also singled.
Drew Eckhoff singled twice and drove in the go-ahead run with two outs in the top of the seventh.
Tyler Kromer didn’t have a hit, but drove in Nobe for the final go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly in the top of the 12th inning.
“Those were big at-bats,” Struckhoff said. “McPherson got us going to get us a little looser and more confident. Eckhoff got the big hit to give us a lead. Then Kromer got the fly ball with two strikes. He’d had kind of a rough game before that, but got the fly ball on that big swing to help us get the win.”
Kabren Koelling singled twice for the Knights.
Justin Mort, Hendrickson and Kandlbinder each singled once.
Hendrickson drew two walks. Nobe, Mort and Koelling each walked once.
Courtesy runners Cohen Jasper and Colton Carrier scored the Knights’ other two runs.
Carrier’s run came on a wild pitch in the top of the 12th inning to give the Knights a two-run cushion.
Mort and Nobe each stole a base.
For Pacific, Broser and Meyer each doubled.
Meyer drove in the game’s first run with two outs in the bottom of the third inning.
Andrew Payne, Mason Snider and Meyer added a single apiece.
Snider’s single, a bloop behind the second base bag, came with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh to bring in the tying run.
Payne walked three times, including one intentional walk, and was hit by a pitch twice. He reached safely in all six plate appearances.
Meyer was intentionally walked twice.
Trevor Klund drew two walks. Ayden Biedenstein and Matt Reincke each walked once.
Biedenstein was hit by the pitch twice.
Colton Kossuth and Klund each stole a base.
Kossuth and Payne scored the two Pacific runs.
Borgia played again the net night, hosting Lutheran St. Charles. The Knights go to St. Mary’s Tuesday for a 4:30 p.m. first pitch.
Pacific goes on the road Saturday for a doubleheader at Farmington, set to start at 11 a.m.