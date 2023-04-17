Getting 11 hits, six for extra bases, the St. Francis Borgia baseball Knights rolled to a home win over Sullivan Thursday, 12-5.
Borgia (9-1) received five doubles and one home run in the game.
Noah Hendrickson homered. Henry Vedder hit two doubles while Tanner McPherson, Kabren Koelling and Reagan Kandlbinder each doubled once.
Sullivan (6-5) got two extra-base hits, a home run from Chase Blue and a double by Gavin Schmidt.
Borgia set the tone early in the game with two runs in the bottom of the first and two more in the second.
Sullivan closed to 4-3 with two runs in the second and one in the third. Each team scored once in the fourth. Sullivan took the lead with two runs in the top of the fifth, but Borgia moved back on top with two runs in the bottom of the inning.
The Knights sealed the win with five runs in the sixth.
Kandlbinder, McPherson, Koelling and Vedder each had two hits. Hendrickson, Tyler Kromer and Jack Dunard had one hit apiece.
Justin Mort drew two walks. Jack Nobe, Kandlbinder and Kromer walked once. Hendrickson was hit by a pitch.
Kromer stole a base.
Kandlbinder, Mort and Koelling each scored twice. Nobe, McPherson, Hendrickson, Kromer, Vedder and Cohen Jasper scored once.
Koelling drove in three while McPherson and Hendrickson each drove in two. Nobe, Kromer, Dunard and Vedder had one RBI apiece.
The Knights used four pitchers in the game. McPherson started and went 3.2 innings, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks. He struck out three.
Dunard went one-third of an inning, allowing two runs (one earned) on a hit and two walks.
Lane Roettering was the winning pitcher, going 1.1 innings, allowing a hit, a walk and a hit batter while striking out one.
Kaden Patke got the save, pitching 1.2 innings while allowing a hit and two walks. He struck out one.
Schmidt was Sullivan’s top batter with two hits.
Blue, Lucas Parsons, Kaleb Keen, Nolan Ulrich and Mitchell Garner each had one hit.
Seth Valley, Blue, Schmidt, Parsons, Dayton Skaggs, Cambrian Koch and Ulrich walked.
Blue was hit by a pitch.
Blue, Schmidt, Koch and Garner scored the runs. Blue drove in two. Parsons and Garner each had one RBI.
Koch started and took the loss, going five innings while allowing seven runs (six earned) on seven hits, three walks and a hit batter. He struck out four.
Schmidt got one out, allowing five runs on three hits and two walks.
Skaggs pitched two-thirds of an inning, allowing a hit and striking out one.
