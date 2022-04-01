Splitting its pool games Friday in the Banks Classic, the St. Francis Borgia Regional baseball Knights advanced to Saturday’s semifinal round.
Borgia opened with a 7-0 win over South Callaway, but lost in the second game to Cape Girardeau Notre Dame, 4-2.
“It was just nice to finally get onto the field,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “After four weeks of practice and games lost to rain, the guys were ready to go.”
With the results, Notre Dame won the pool and moved to face Lutheran St. Charles in the first Saturday semifinal. Borgia faced Union and South Callaway went to the consolation series against Jefferson City.
South Callaway
Brady Hanneken and Caden Carroll combined for a two-hit shutout of South Callaway in the opener, 7-0.
Hanneken went six innings in the season opener, allowing two hits, two walks and a hit batter. He fanned seven Bulldogs.
“Brady was outstanding on the mound,” Struckhoff said. “He hit his spots and had good movement. He threw a good percentage of strikes.”
Carroll pitched the final frame, striking out one.
“Caden made his varsity debut with a 1-2-3 inning,” Struckhoff said. “He’s a sophomore. He just pitched well.”
Offensively, Borgia set the tone with three runs in the bottom of the first. The Knights added single runs in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Sam Turilli, Ryan Kampschroeder, Reagan Kandlbinder, Garren Parks and Cody Vondera each had two hits.
Dane Eckhoff, Jack Nobe and Hanneken had one hit apiece.
Turilli doubled.
Eckhoff and Nobe walked.
Hanneken put down a sacrifice bunt while Tanner McPherson had a sacrifice fly.
Kandlbinder and Turilli each stole a base.
Turilli scored two runs. Eckhoff, Nobe, Kampschroeder, Kandlbinder and Vondera each scored once.
Kampschroeder had two RBIs. McPherson, Kandlbinder, Parks and Vondera drove in one run apiece.
Dane Daugherty went the distance for South Callaway, taking the loss.
Jacob Martin and Trace Helsel had the South Callaway hits. Martin doubled.
Jonathan Thomas was hit by a pitch, stole a base and sacrificed.
Jacob Lallier and Daugherty walked.
“We got the bats going and multiple guys had multiple hits,” Struckhoff said.
Cape Notre Dame
Despite the outcome, Struckhoff said the Knights played well in a 4-2 loss.
Cape Notre Dame scored a run in the bottom of the third, but Borgia tied it in the fifth.
Cape Notre Dame rallied for three runs in the sixth before Borgia got one back in the top of the seventh.
“It was a real good high school game,” Struckhoff said. “Ryan Kampschroeder pitched well and hit his spots. It was 1-1 going into the sixth.”
Kampschroeder went five innings, allowing one run on five hits. He struck out six batters.
Tanner McPherson took the loss, going one inning while allowing three runs on four hits. He struck out a pair.
“We had a rough sixth inning,” Struckhoff said. “Tanner threw strikes, but they put the ball into play.”
Struckhoff said the Knights had many chances in the game, but failed to take advantage.
“We left 11 runners on base, so we had plenty of opportunities to win this game. Cape Notre Dame has a really good program and they’re senior heavy this year,” he said.
Borgia had seven hits. Eckhoff and Parks both doubled. Nobe, Kampschroeder, Kandlbinder, McPherson and Carroll singled.
Eckhoff walked twice and Nobe walked once. McPherson was hit by a pitch.
Nobe stole two bases and Eckhoff had one swipe.
Eckhoff and Kaden Patke scored the runs. Kandlbinder and McPherson drove them in.
Cape Notre Dame’s Jake Besand pitched the first four innings. Wil Morgan got the win, tossing the final three frames. The two combined for 10 strikeouts.
Jon Dohogne doubled while Grant James and Anthony Lanzotti each had two hits.