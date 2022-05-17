Signing off on the regular season, the St. Francis Borgia Regional baseball Knights posted a 10-4 road victory at St. Mary’s Thursday afternoon.
Borgia (13-9, 5-3) enters Class 5 District 5 play Monday as the second seed and will take on Rolla (11-19) in the opening round at the Jefferson City Legion Complex with a 3 p.m. scheduled first pitch.
Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff was pleased with his team’s Archdiocesan Athletic Association win over St. Mary’s (5-11-1).
“They are a gritty, young team who battled throughout,” Struckhoff said. “We saw their No. 1 pitcher, a crafty lefty who kept us off balance. We were able to take advantage of some mistakes to come away with the win.”
Borgia took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second. St. Mary’s cut it to 2-1 in the bottom of the third. Borgia added one run in the fifth, two in the sixth and five more in the top of the seventh.
St. Mary’s scored its last two runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Borgia outhit St. Mary’s 9-8. St. Mary’s made four of the game’s six errors.
Jack Nobe pitched the first six innings for the win, allowing two unearned runs on five hits while striking out four.
Sam Turilli pitched the seventh, allowing tow unearned runs on three hits. He struck out one.
“Jack Nobe got the start and gave us a solid six innings,” Struckhoff said. “We made some mistakes behind him, but he limited damage. Drew Eckhoff made an outstanding diving catch on a pop-up to short left field to shut down a St. Mary’s rally in the bottom of the sixth and get us back the momentum.”
Tanner McPherson, Connor Skornia and Kabren Koelling each had two hits. Skornia and Koelling doubled.
Turilli, Reagan Kandlbinder and Justin Mort each had one hit.
Noah Hendrickson walked twice. Turilli, Ryan Kampschroeder, Isaac Vedder and Kandlbinder walked once. Nobe was hit by a pitch.
Turilli contributed a sacrifice fly while Tyler Kromer stole a base.
Kandlbinder, Skornia and Koelling scored twice. Cody Vondera, McPherson, Kromer and Kade Patke scored once.
Mort had two RBIs while Turilli, McPherson, Skornia, Koelling and Hendrickson scored once.
“Kade Patke and Tyler Kromer pinch ran in the seventh and executed a double steal to get us some insurance,” Struckhoff said. “We were able to tack on a couple more with two outs to put the game out of reach.”