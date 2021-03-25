Taking the field for the first time since winning the 2019 Class 4 state title, the St. Francis Borgia Regional baseball Knights earned a 6-5 win Friday in Jefferson City over Helias.
“Pretty exciting ending with a play at the plate to finish the game, but we’ll take the victory,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “I was very pleased with our overall performance for the first game of the year. Our defense was solid with no errors. Also, we were able to put a bunch of runners on base thanks to great at-bats. It was nice to get a win over a program as good as Helias at their place.”
Borgia opened scoring with a run in the top of the first, but the Crusaders, who also made the state semifinals two seasons ago, scored twice in the bottom of that frame.
In the second, Borgia added two more runs. Each team scored once in the third. Borgia added single tallies in the fourth and fifth innings.
Helias rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh, but Borgia ended it when the potential tying run was caught stealing home.
Brayden Mayer was the winning pitcher, going 4.2 innings and allowing three runs on six hits and one walk. He struck out three.
“Brayden Mayer started on the hill, and after a shaky start, he settled in the last couple of innings,” Struckhoff said. “We know he can be dominant when he’s on. We are going to rely on him a lot this year.”
Caleb Kleekamp ended with a save. Over 2.1 innings, he allowed two runs on four hits and four walks. He fanned two.
“Caleb Kleekamp came in and got the save,” Struckhoff said. “It was good to see him come through in the end with the game on the line. We have a lot of confidence in him.”
Mayer was the hitting standout, gong 4-4 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.
Dane Eckhoff posted two hits with a double, a walk and a run.
Six players had one hit apiece.
Sam Turilli doubled, walked, scored and drove in a run.
Alonzo MacDonald had one hit, two walks, two stolen bases and one run. He also was hit by a pitch.
Sam Heggemann singled and drove in a run.
Tyler Stieffermann singled, stole a base and scored.
Max Meyers had one hit and drove in a run.
Gavin Mueller walked twice.
Owen Struckhoff walked, sacrificed and scored.
Sam Glosemeyer scored a run. Jack Nobe added a stolen base.
“Brayden Mayer had a great day at the plate with four hits and two RBIs,” Struckhoff said. “He really looked comfortable there. Dane Eckhoff also came through in his high school debut with two hits. Alonzo MacDonald reached base three times with one hit and two walks. We had a number of guys reach base multiple times, which was great to see.”
Helias used four pitchers with Nate Roark, Cole Peters, Brandon Scheulen and Alex Luethen seeing time on the mound. No one threw more than 49 pitches. Roark took the loss.
Jacob Weaver had three hits for the Crusaders, including a double. Sam Schnell, Ethan Holzhauser and Scheulen each had two hits.
“Our infield defense was solid,” Struckhoff said. “We haven’t been on a real grass infield yet, so we made nice adjustments. Gavin Mueller, Max Meyers and Owen Struckhoff all had numerous opportunities and made some really good plays.”
Overall, Struckhoff felt it was a good way to start the season.
“We definitely have things to work on, but we can have a very successful year if we continue to play focused in most areas of the game as we did in this one,” Struckhoff said.