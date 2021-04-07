Carrying over momentum from winning the Bank Classic, the St. Francis Borgia Regional baseball Knights opened Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division action Tuesday with a 6-0 shutout of visiting O’Fallon Christian.
“We talked to the team before the game that we couldn’t have a letdown after winning the tournament over the weekend,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “Games like this are always trap games for any team. We were focused on what needed to be accomplished and took care of business.”
Borgia opened scoring with two runs in the bottom of the second. The Knights added two in the third and single runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
Borgia outhit O’Fallon Christian, 12-2. The Eagles made four errors.
Struckhoff handed the ball to his son, Owen Struckhoff, and he responded in his first varsity start.
Struckhoff went five innings, allowing two hits and three walks and striking out two.
“Owen was outstanding in his first high school start on the mound,” Rob Struckhoff said. “He had a great summer pitching, and that confidence has continued. We are going to have to rely on him to give us some big innings this year.”
Brady Hanneken pitched two scoreless innings to close the game. He struck out three for the save.
“Brady also made his varsity debut and was awesome,” Struckhoff said. “He controlled the strike zone with all his pitches. He’s going to be a good one, as he likes to work on his craft.”
The top of the lineup stepped up. Sam Turilli, Brayden Mayer, Alonzo MacDonald and Sam Heggemann each had two hits.
Tyler Stieffermann added a double, and Isaac Vedder, Owen Struckhoff and Gavin Mueller singled.
“We definitely took advantage of their mistakes,” Rob Struckhoff said. “However, we did have 12 hits, and they came from up and down the lineup. We had opportunities to increase the lead but had some bad luck line drives get caught. It was good to see Sam Turilli reach base a couple of times. He’s had some hard outs this year, but we know at some point they will fall.”
MacDonald, Heggemann, Dane Ecklhoff, Owen Struckhoff and Max Meyers walked. Owen Struckhoff was hit by a pitch.
Stieffermann stole a base and scored twice. Owen Struckhoff also scored twice.
Heggemann and Meyers each scored once.
Mayer had two RBIs, and Turilli drove in one.
“Defensively, Tyler and Alonzo made some nice plays in the outfield,” Rob Struckhoff said. “Our infield continues to shine. We are really happy with our defense right now.”
Colton Maxwell took the loss for the Eagles, pitching four innings. Charlie McKeon pitched the final two innings.
Cody Heath and Jonah Bartig singled for O’Fallon Christian.