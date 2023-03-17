Going 14-10 last season, the St. Francis Borgia baseball Knights are looking for increased success this spring.
“We were very young last year, so getting that experience should really help,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “Getting a win in districts also shows us we can compete with anyone in our class.”
Borgia, playing up a class due to its 2019 state championship, reached the Class 5 District 5 semifinals with a 7-4 win over Rolla before losing to Helias in the semifinals.
Struckhoff said the team’s goals go beyond success on the field.
“Like every year we want to build young men who show character, commitment, and grit while having fun playing baseball,” Struckhoff said. “We want to get better every day and be the best team we can be when we get to districts, then just take it one play at a time.”
The Knights had 35 players come out this year and kept all of them.
A total of five position players and three pitchers return from last season’s team.
Senior Kabren Koelling will be a leader and is slated to play outfield. Koelling, a member of the state championship Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team last summer, also can pitch and play infield.
The Knights have a trio of infielders back with junior Reagan Kandlbinder at first base, junior Jack Nobe at shortstop and Drew Eckhoff at any of the infield slots.
Kandlbinder, Nobe and junior Caden Carroll are top returning pitchers as well.
Carroll will play outfield when not pitching.
Behind the plate, the Knights return junior Noah Hendrickson, who backstopped the Post 218 Juniors last summer.
Junior Tyler Kromer covered a ton of ground for the Post 218 Juniors last year and is expected to compete for a starting outfield spot along with fellow juniors Kaden Patke and Jack Dunard.
Patke and Dunard also pitch.
Looking to add depth to the pitching staff are juniors Lane Roettering and Blake Steele.
Struckhoff knows there will be challenges within the Archdiocesan Athletic Association with St. Dominic and defending Class 3 state champion Father Tolton as teams to watch.
Within the area, Struckhoff sees Union, Washington and Pacific as teams to watch.
Struckhoff is being assisted by Spencer Unnerstall, Andrew Eggert, Alex Piontek, Chuck Subke, Kevin Arvin, Jacob Dralle and Travis Griffin.