St. Francis Borgia’s four-run second inning was just enough Wednesday in Wardsville.
But, a run in the top of the third helped as well in Borgia’s 5-3 win over Blair Oaks.
“Offensively we did most of our damage in the second inning with four runs,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “A lot of times in baseball, it is the big inning that gets you a win and this was it.”
The Knights (3-0) gave up three runs to the Falcons (0-2) in the bottom of the third and scoring ceased after that point.
“We were fortunate to get the win against a good Blair Oaks team,” Struckhoff said. “We took advantage of some of their mistakes and were able to execute some plays on our own. We didn’t see their No. 1 pitcher, but saw their next top pitchers. We were able to put enough balls in play at the right times to get the lead and then our pitching and defense sealed the victory.”
Each side had seven hits in the game. Blair Oaks committed two errors to Borgia’s one.
Jack Nobe started for the Knights, going two innings while striking out five. Borgia credited him with the win.
Jack Dunard pitched the third, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and a walk.
Tanner McPherson pitched two innings, allowing a hit and hitting a batter. He struck out three.
Reagan Kandlbinder pitched the final two innings, allowing three hits and striking out four for the save.
“We set up our pitching staff to throw a number of different guys in order to be ready for our tournament this weekend,” Struckhoff said. “Jack Nobe started and dominated by striking out five in two innings. Tanner McPherson also gave us two scoreless innings in relief. Reagan Kandlbinder finished out the last two innings with four strikeouts to earn the save.”
McPherson and Kaden Patke led the offense with two hits apiece.
Drew Eckhoff doubled.
Kandlbinder and Justin Mort singled.
Noah Hendrickson drew two walks. Tyler Kromer, Nobe, Kabren Koelling and Mort walked once.
McPherson was hit by a pitch. Patke stole a base.
Kandlbinder, McPherson, Koelling, Mort and Patke scored the runs.
Mort and Patke each had one RBI.
“For the game, Kaden Patke and Tanner McPherson led us with two hits apiece,” Struckhoff said. “We had plenty of other guys on base in multiple innings, but we weren’t able to get the big hit or we made mistakes on the base paths. We’ll need to clean some things up, but I’m confident we will.”
Struckhoff said Hendrickson came up with a big play in the seventh.
“Noah Hendrickson threw out a runner stealing second in the seventh which also helped snuff out a possible Blair Oaks rally,” Struckhoff said. “It was a big momentum changer for the second out of the bottom of the seventh.”
Jacob Tellman started for Blair Oaks and suffered the loss, going 2.1 innings while allowing five runs (three earned) on three hits and two walks. He struck out three.
Chase Schnieders pitched 1.1 innings, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out one.
Caiden Sanford finished out the game, allowing one hit, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out three.
Aiden Boeckmann led the Falcons at the plate with two hits.
Nolan Laughlin, Jett Quirouet, Sanford and Warren Davis each had one hit.
Borgia is slated to return to action Saturday, hosting half of the Bank Classic. The Knights are in Pool A with Cape Girardeau Notre Dame and North Point. Pool B consists of Union, South Callaway and Lutheran St. Charles.
Friday’s schedule was washed out due to heavy rain. Bracket play now is TBA.