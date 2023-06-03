OZARK - - The postseason run for the St. Francis Borgia baseball Knights ended with a capture of the second-place Class 5 trophy Saturday afternoon.
Borgia (25-6) fell to Festus (27-8), 8-1, in the championship final at Sky Bacon Stadium.
Festus broke a 1-1 tie with a three-run rally in the top of the fourth inning and never looked back after that as Mason Schirmer earned the win for the Tigers with 5.2 innings of one-run ball, scattering six Borgia hits.
Festus, the Class 5 runner-up in 2022, tallied 16 hits Saturday in its quest to capture the big one.
According to MSHSAA online records, this is the first state championship for the Tigers after four previous trips to the state tournament included two runner-up trophies, one bronze and one fourth-place finish.
Borgia, naturally a Class 4 team by enrollment numbers, played in its fifth state tournament, its second in the past five years after last appearing and winning the state title in 2019.
Check the upcoming Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details.
Box Score
FES – 1+0+0+3+1+2+1=8
BOR – 0+1+0+0+0+0+0=1
