Needing one extra frame to do it, the St. Dominic baseball Crusaders came from behind to win at St. Francis Borgia Regional Wednesday.
St. Dominic (11-10, 6-0) took a two-game lead in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large standings over Borgia (12-7, 4-2) with an 8-6 victory in eight innings.
“This one really stung,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “With a win, we could’ve claimed a piece of the AAA conference championship. However, we couldn’t hold a lead that we worked hard to get. I was proud of our guys, though. We could’ve hung our heads after giving up the lead in the seventh, but we came back and tied it up and had a chance to win it. We just couldn’t get it done today.”
St. Dominic scored one run in the second, one in the third and one in the fifth, and Borgia notched one run in the third and four in the fifth.
The Knights continued to hold a 5-3 lead into the seventh inning where St. Dominic rallied for three runs. Borgia came back with a game-tying score in the home half of the seventh to send the game to extra innings.
Gavin Mueller delivered the critical knock, a two-out single through the infield to score Alonzo MacDonald for the tying run.
Mueller was Borgia’s starting pitcher. In 6.1 innings, he allowed four runs, two earned, on five hits and five walks, striking out two.
“Even with some control issues, Gavin Mueller was good enough to get the win today,” Struckhoff said. “If we play better defense behind him, we get the victory.”
Caleb Kleekamp came in to record one out in the seventh, but he allowed two runs on three hits and two walks.
Blake Whitlock finished out the game on the mound. In 1.1 innings pitched, he allowed two runs, one earned, on three hits and two walks with one strikeout.
Sam Heggemann and Isaac Vedder led Borgia with two singles apiece. Sam Turilli, MacDonald and Max Meyers also picked up a hit.
“Sam Turilli had a good day at the plate,” Rob Struckhoff said. “He got us on the board with an RBI-single, scoring Owen Struckhoff in the third. He also had a sac fly, scoring Tyler Stieffermann in our big fifth inning.”
MacDonald and Owen Struckhoff both scored twice for the Knights. Meyers added a run.
Turilli and Vedder ended with two runs batted in apiece. Heggemann also drove in a run.
Owen Struckhoff walked twice and MacDonald reached on a walk once.
Stieffermann, Meyers and Owen Struckhoff were each hit by pitches.
Mueller stole a base.
The Knights hosted Union Thursday and will play St. Mary’s in a home doubleheader Saturday, starting at 10 a.m.