With runs at a premium, Borgia senior Brayden Mayer buckled down with runners in scoring position.
Mayer spun a complete game three-hit gem at Pacific Wednesday, allowing just one unearned run in the Knights’ (6-1) 2-1 victory over the Indians (2-3).
Mayer issued just one walk and struck out seven.
“He was solid today,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “He had good control, hitting his spot. He and Sam (Heggemann, the Borgia catcher) — they’ve been playing together for years. They work well together, so Sam knows what he’s got. He picked up the velocity in the sixth inning. It was almost like he was just throwing it in there and hitting spots, almost like he was playing catch for a while, and then later on he picked up some velocity, and I think that stunned them and made a difference.”
Pacific was unable to put their hits together as all three knocks were scattered across different innings.
“It’s been like that in our three losses,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “We’ve either been feast or famine at the plate. Sometimes our bats have been suspect, and it’s not that we aren’t going up there and getting great at-bats. We just haven’t gotten that timely hit, and on our swings we just need to let the ball travel a little farther. We’re just rolling over some things.”
Tyler Anderson connected for a double, and Stephen Loeffel and Weston Kulick each singled for Pacific.
Loeffel also drew a walk. Pinch runner Faolin Kreienkamp scored the lone Pacific run in the bottom of the fourth, capitalizing on Borgia’s lone two defensive mistakes, an error and a passed ball.
Borgia had seven hits and could have plated more runs, but Pacific outfielders gunned down two Knights at second trying to stretch a single into a double.
“That stuff happens,” Struckhoff said. “We play on the turf, and running on the dirt is a little different. If we get a few more hits here and there — I think we had enough hits to score more than two runs, but we were lucky we got the two we got.”
The Knights struck first with two outs in the first inning as Alonzo MacDonald tripled and then scored on Sam Heggemann’s single.
The second run came in the top of the third as Sam Turilli led off with a double, took third base on a wild pitch and scored as the ensuing throw got through into left field.
MacDonald finished 2-3 at the plate as he also singled and walked.
Mayer singled and doubled.
Tyler Stieffermann, Heggemann and Dane Eckhoff each walked.
Stieffermann stole a base.
Pacific utilized three different pitchers in the game.
“We’ve been looking for another game this week, so we could get a little more work,” Reed said. “This being our only game this week and then being off until next Monday, we just wanted to get all the guys work. It seemed like it worked all right.”
Anderson threw the first two innings. He allowed one run on two hits and one walk with two strikeouts.
Gavin Racer tossed the next two frames, allowing one run on one hit and four walks, striking out three.
Jack Meyer fired the final three innings. He scattered three hits and allowed no runs, striking out three.
Borgia next plays Tuesday at Lutheran St. Charles with a 4:15 p.m. start time.
Pacific hosts its first Four Rivers Conference game of the season Monday against St. Clair at 4:30 p.m.