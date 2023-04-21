Scoring in six of the seven innings, the St. Francis Borgia Baseball Knights defeated Duchesne Monday at Bridgeton Municipal Athletic Complex, 12-2.
Borgia improved to 12-2 for the season with the win.
Borgia scored runs in the second through seventh innings in the game against Duchesne. While the two teams are in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association, they’re in different divisions this season.
In Monday’s game, Duchesne took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Borgia tied it in the second and went up, 2-1, in the third.
The Knights added three runs in the third and single runs in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
Duchesne’s other run came in the bottom of the fifth.
Caden Carroll went six innings for the win, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits, two walks and two hit batters. He struck out seven.
Tanner McPherson closed out the game, pitching the seventh inning. He allowed a hit and struck out one.
Every Borgia batter had at least one hit.
Braxtyn Frankenberg ended with three hits, including a double.
Reagan Kandlbinder, McPherson and Kabren Koelling each had two hits. Koelling doubled.
Noah Hendrickson hit a home run.
Jack Nobe, Justin Mort, Tyler Kromer and Henry Vedder singled.
Nobe drew a walk. Hendrickson was hit by a pitch.
Nobe stole a base while McPherson came up with two sacrifice flies. Hendrickson and Kandlbinder each had one sacrifice fly.
Nobe scored three runs. Koelling, Hendrickson, Kromer, Frankenberg and Vedder scored once.
Kandlbinder, McPherson and Hendrickson each had two RBIs. Frankenberg drove in one.
Borgia plays Tuesday at Lutheran St. Charles in a division game before hosting St. Mary’s Thursday for another conference contest.
