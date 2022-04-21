Sometimes, baseball is a waiting game.
Playing at home Monday against Archdiocesan Athletic Association foe Duchesne, the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights had to wait until the bottom of the fourth inning to see the ball bounce its way in a 9-7 victory.
We were definitely happy getting the win,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “Duchesne is a gritty, young team and will be tough to deal with in the coming years. Once again, we made too many mistakes in the field. We gave them a lot of opportunities with errors and hit batters and they took advantage.”
Going into the bottom of the fourth, the Knights (6-6, 2-2) struggled to find a break. Duchesne (3-12, 1-1) led, 5-0, thanks to a three-run first and a two-run second. Borgia struggled to make plays and other balls found holes in the defense.
However, in the fourth, Borgia exploded for eight runs to take the lead for good. This time, the ball bounced Borgia’s way, including a key carom off of second base, which helped the Knights continue their rally.
“We took advantage of some errors and the wind in our big fourth inning, but we took some good at-bats too,” Struckhoff said. “We had guys on base all game long. We just needed someone to come through to break the game open. Luckily we were able to do this at least for one inning.”
The eight-run rally proved to be just enough for the win. Each team scored once in the sixth and Duchesne added a run in the seventh.
“Our defense came through at big times,” Struckhoff said. “Sam Turilli made a huge catch in center field to stop a rally. Dane Eckhoff and Jack Nobe were able to turn a couple big double plays, also.”
Both teams had nine hits and four errors.
Turilli paced the attack with three singles.
Isaac Vedder doubled, while Cody Vondera singled.
Junior Tanner McPherson had two hits, including a double.
Caden Carroll and Noah Hendrickson singled.
Senior Dane Eckhoff and McPherson both walked. Hendrickson was hit by a pitch.
Turilli swiped two bases. Tyler Kromer stole one base as a courtesy runner.
Kromer crossed the plate twice. Turilli, Dane Eckhoff, McPherson, Vedder, Drew Eckhoff, Vondera and Will Hoer each scored once.
Turilli and McPherson each drove in two runs. Nobe, Carroll, Drew Eckhoff and Hendrickson had one RBI apiece.
“Sam Turilli and Tanner McPherson were our leaders on offense on the day,” Struckhoff said. “They have been real consistent over the last few weeks.”
Senior Ryan Kampschroeder got the start on the hill and went two innings, allowing five runs on five hits, one walk and two hit batters. He struck out two.
Kampschroeder was hit by a batted ball during his time on the mound.
Carroll relieved and got the win, going five innings while allowing two unearned runs on fur hits, one walk and two hit batters. He struck out two.
“Caden Carroll’s relief work today was incredible,” Struckhoff said.
“He was able to work out of some jams by getting ground balls and strike outs when needed. He has a lot of poise for a sophomore.”
The Knights play an evening game at Owensville Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. before visiting Lutheran St. Charles Thursday at 4:15 p.m.