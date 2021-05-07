Winning thrice on the weekend, the Washington baseball Blue Jays picked up some tournament hardware.
The Blue Jays (12-10) defeated Chaminade (10-11) Friday, 3-0, and then won twice Saturday against Orchard Farm (6-14), 9-7, and Maplewood (7-8), 7-1.
“We’re pitching quite well,” Washington Head Coach Dane Gough said. “We ran the bases well and played some pretty clean defense. We’re on a little role here and got our record up to 12-10. Hopefully, we can continue rolling on to the next.”
Chaminade
Gavin Matchell hurled a complete game shutout in Friday’s contest, striking out six. He allowed four hits and two walks.
At the plate, Matchell helped his own cause by going 2-2 with a double, a single, a walk and two runs batted in.
Luke Kleekamp doubled, singled and scored twice.
Jack Lackman added a single.
Sam Paule walked and scored.
Cooper Thiemann was credited with an RBI.
Gavin Mehrhoff stole a base.
Orchard Farm
The Jays opened Saturday with a decisively more slugger-friendly contest, powering past the host squad, 9-7.
Matchell and Will Lingle both broke out the big bats for the occasion, homering for the Blue Jays.
Lingle delivered a two-run home run in the second inning, and Matchell drove out a two-run shot in the third, pushing Washington out to a 4-1 lead.
“They both squared up the ball and put a charge into it,” Gough said. “They both hit it out to left center.”
The Blue Jays added one run in the top of the fourth, but Orchard Farm took the lead, 7-5, after a six-run rally in the home half.
Washington quickly tied the game with two more runs in the fifth.
A fielder’s choice and a sacrifice fly resulted in a final two runs for Washington in the top of the seventh.
Sam Paule and Jarrett Hamlett each singled twice.
Matchell, Jake Baldwin, Matt Hanshew and Thiemann all added a single.
Matchell, Hamlett and Luke Newhouse all scored twice. Kleekamp, Lingle and Logan Monzyk scored once apiece.
Lingle ended with three runs batted in. Paule and Matchell both drove in two runs, and Newhouse drove in one.
Mehrhoff walked twice. Kleekamp, Hamlett and Hanshew each walked once.
Drew Jasper was hit by a pitch.
Paule stole two bases. Hamlett, Jasper, Matchell, Mehrhoff, Monzyk and Newhouse each picked up a stolen base.
On the mound, Seth Roewe started and tossed 3.1 innings. He allowed seven runs, six earned, on seven hits and no walks. Roewe recorded four strikeouts.
Morgan Copeland was the winning pitcher. In 3.2 relief innings, he allowed no runs on no hits and one walk, striking out four.
Maplewood
Washington scored two runs in the first inning and gradually built a 7-0 lead with one run in the third, one in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Maplewood scored its lone run in the bottom of the sixth.
Lackman was the winning pitcher, tossing five no-hit innings with seven strikeouts and one walk.
“We pulled him after five,” Gough said. “He could have got the no-hitter, but we went with a sophomore that hadn’t pitched and needed varsity experience. I brought in sophomore Ryan Weidle to close it out.”
Weidle threw the sixth inning and allowed an unearned run on one hit and one walk, striking out one.
The Blue Jays collected six hits in the game, all singles.
Louis Paule had three of those hits, was hit by a pitch and drove in three runs.
Matchell collected two hits and a walk, scoring once and driving in one.
Lackman singled, walked twice and drove in a run.
Jason Sides scored two runs. Luke Kroeter, Zac Coulter and Sam Paule each scored once.
Kleekamp drove in a run.
Coulter, Lackman and Hamlett all walked twice. Kroeter, Sam Paule, Kleekamp and Matchell drew one walk each.
Coulter and Sides both stole two bases. Hamlett, Kroeter, Matchell and Sam Paule all stole once.
Washington is next scheduled to play Saturday, hosting Orchard Farm in a doubleheader. The first game starts at 10 a.m.