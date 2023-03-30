Rain washed the Blue Jays north Saturday where they earned a split with Troy.
Washington (4-3) won the first of two contests at Troy (4-3), 3-2, but lost the rematch, 6-1.
“We pitched pretty well, played defense pretty well and just did enough offensively to get the win in the first game,” Washington Head Coach Dane Gough said. “The second game, we just didn’t do enough offensively. We will try to take a better approach next time out against Union.”
The games at Troy were originally scheduled to be the first official outings at Washington’s new complex, The Fields at South Point, but were relocated due to wet conditions.
Washington’s first regulation game on its new home field will now be Tuesday against Union at 4 p.m.
First game
Both teams got all the scoring done in the first three innings.
Each side tallied one run in the first and none in the second.
Washington’s opening run came on a passed ball to score Sam Paule from third after Paule reached on a one-out double and then moved to third when Hanon Jarvis was hit by a pitch and Ryan Weidle drew a walk.
Troy evened the score on Ryan McDonald’s RBI single in the home half.
The difference came in the third inning as Washington added two runs in the top half and Troy managed just one.
In Washington’s half of the third inning, the Blue Jays loaded the bases with one out as Aden Pecka walked, Paule singled and Jarvis walked.
A third walk in the inning issued to Weidle forced in the go-ahead run.
Hayden Burns then hit into a fielder’s choice and drove in what was ultimately the game-winning run.
Kaleb Knaust picked up an RBI single for the Trojans in the bottom of the third for the game’s final run.
Ian Junkin was the winning pitcher. In five innings, he allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five.
Mason Theis recorded the save with two shutout innings, striking out two and allowing one hit.
At the plate, Paule doubled and singled, was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored twice.
Pecka singled, walked, stole and scored.
Ryan Weidle walked twice and drove in a run.
Jarvis walked and was hit by a pitch.
Drew Bunge walked twice.
Burns had one RBI.
Aven Weaver started for Troy. In 2.1 innings, he allowed one hit, walked four and hit one batter, resulting in three earned runs.
Jackson Carroll took over after the bases-loaded walk in the third and gave-up two singles and two walks with one hit batter in the final 4.2 innings.
Weaver recorded two strikeouts and Carroll fanned three.
McDonald doubled and singled for the Trojans.
Jackson Reiter singled twice.
Drew Schulte and Knaust each singled once.
Second game
Troy opened a 2-0 lead in the first inning of the second matchup.
The Trojans added one run in the third and three in the fifth.
Washington tallied its lone run in the top of the fifth as Kaner Young singled to drive in Gavin Matchell, who reached on a fielder’s choice and moved into scoring position on a Weston Meyer walk.
Hunter Bakamayer pitched the first 2.1 innings for Washington, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two.
Matchell pitched two innings and allowed three runs on one hit and two walks with two strikeouts.
Young went 1.1 innings and allowed no runs on two walks and one hit, striking out two.
Ben Loesing got the final out on one pitch.
Washington picked up four hits — a Jarvis double and singles by Young, Jacob Weidle and Grant Trentmann.
Ethan Stellhorn walked and stole a base.
Jacob Weidle, Burns and Meyer each walked once.
Cameron Huddleston was the winning pitcher for Troy. In 4.2 innings, he allowed one run on one hit and two walks with two strikeouts.
Kyle Thompson pitched the final 2.1 innings for the Trojans, surrendering three hits and two walks, but no runs. Thompson struck out two.