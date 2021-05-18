Two of the hottest baseball teams in Franklin County met head-to-head Tuesday.
It was the Washington Blue Jays (16-10) who stayed hot, winning on the road at St. Clair (13-7), 13-2.
With the victory, Washington extended its current winning streak to seven games and set a new program record with 16 victories, according to Head Coach Dane Gough and Athletic Director Bill Deckelman.
The program’s previous reported record of 15 wins was set in 2013.
The Blue Jays have won 11 of their last 12 contests, dating back to April 17.
“I’m just happy with this team’s effort,” Gough said. “We’ve got 16 wins and set the school record for wins this year. I’m very happy with my kids, and we’re paving the way for Washington baseball. We’re hitting on a lot of cylinders and just have to continue to work.”
Washington capitalized on free bases in the first inning to score eight runs in the first frame.
“We just didn’t come out with our best stuff,” St. Clair Head Coach Mitch Lundy said. “Down 8-0 after the top of the first — that’s never a good start. I think this told us if we’re not mentally focused and ready to go, then you can be beat and play pretty bad. Hopefully, we know the importance of being mentally focused and ready to go.”
St. Clair managed its only two runs in the bottom of the first, and Washington went on to score once in the second, once in the fourth, once in the fifth and twice in the sixth.
Gavin Matchell pitched the complete game for Washington. In six innings, he struck out nine and allowed two runs on three hits and two walks.
“It was the perfect combination of walks, hits and errors, and before you know it, we put eight runs on the board,” Gough said. “(Matchell) did a great job. He had a little bit of a hiccup there at the start, but then he figured it out and started kicking butt.”
The Blue Jays tallied 11 hits in the game.
Matchell tripled, singled, scored and drove in two runs.
Louis Paule doubled, singled, walked, was hit by a pitch, stole a base, scored twice and drove in a run.
Luke Kroeter singled twice, walked twice and scored twice.
Luke Kleekamp singled twice, scored and drove in two runs.
Zac Coulter singled, walked three times, scored twice and drove in two runs.
Will Lingle singled, scored twice and drove in a run.
Jarrett Hamlett singled, scored and drove in three runs.
Sam Paule walked twice, scored and drove in a run.
Jack Lackman walked and scored.
St. Clair collected three hits, led by a Sam Oermann double.
Landen Roberts and Connor North both singled.
Chase Walters and Roberts scored the two runs.
They were batted in by Blaine Downey and Brady Simpson.
Walters and Oermann both drew a walk.
Roberts stole a base.
On the mound, Oermann tossed the first 0.2 of an inning and allowed eight runs on four hits and two walks.
CJ Taylor then pitched 4.1 innings, allowing three runs, one earned, on four hits and five walks.
North pitched the final inning, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks.
Both Taylor and North recorded one strikeout.
Washington concludes the regular season Friday at home in a makeup game against Ft. Zumwalt North at 4:30 p.m.
This game concluded the regular season for St. Clair. The Bulldogs play Saturday at Sullivan in the Class 4 District 9 semifinals at 1 p.m.