Two runs in their final trip to the plate Wednesday ensured Washington’s undefeated run through the GAC Central would continue for another week.
Washington (13-5, 6-0) broke a 4-4 tie with a two-run Peyton Straatmann home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to win at home, 6-4, over Wentzville Liberty (8-10, 2-6).
With four games to play, Washington holds a one-game lead in the conference standings over Ft. Zumwalt South (5-1) and a comfortable margin over Ft. Zumwalt East (3-3) in third place.
Liberty led by 4-0 at one point in the game after scoring one run in the first, another in the second and two in the fourth.
The Blue Jays battled back from behind with a four-run rally in the bottom of the fifth to tie things up and set the stage for Straatmann’s go-ahead dinger.
“It was his first varsity home run,” Washington Head Coach Dane Gough said. “That’s a pretty good feeling to have your first home run be a game-winning home run. I couldn’t tell you the last time, if ever, Washington was 6-0 in the GAC. Kudos to the kids on their abilities and what they’re doing.”
Ian Junkin spun a complete game of work on the mound for the Blue Jays to earn the win. He fanned eight Eagles batters while allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks.
“Early on, he was missing spots a little bit and then settled down,” Gough said. “He was elevating his fastball and throwing his curveball really well and keeping them off balance.”
Straatman’s big fly over the left field wall was the biggest knock of the game and his second of the contest.
Sam Paule singled twice, stole a base, scored and drove in two runs.
Hanon Jarvis, Ryan Weidle and Ethan Stellhorn each singled.
Walks were issued to Gavin Matchell and Jacob Weidle.
Stellhorn was hit by a pitch.
Aden Pecka, Ryan Weidle and Stellhorn each scored once.
Matchell was credited with an RBI.
Aidan Cole pitched for Liberty. In five innings, he allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks with eight strikeouts.
Drew Smith (0.1 of an inning pitched, two runs allowed on three hits) and Bryce Haines (0.2 of an inning pitched) came out of the bullpen.
Austin Caprizzi had two of Liberty’s five hits on the day — a double and a single. He drove in two runs, stole a base and scored once.
Peyton Braile doubled and drove in a run.
Cole singled, walked and scored.
Smith singled and drove in a run.
Jacob Robinson walked and scored twice.
Washington is home again Saturday, hosting Chaminade in a 10 a.m. doubleheader at South Point.